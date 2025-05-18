403
Governor states Ukrainian drones aim at residents at busy market
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Ukrainian forces launched a drone strike on the town of Aleshki in Russia’s Kherson Region, hitting a busy local market, according to regional governor Vladimir Saldo. The attack resulted in at least seven fatalities and more than 20 injuries, with the toll likely to rise, Saldo reported on Telegram.
The strike occurred around 9:30 a.m. local time at the central market, where a large crowd had gathered. Saldo noted that the initial drone strike was followed by another, aimed at targeting those who survived the first attack.
Emergency services quickly responded to the scene. Saldo also shared a video on Telegram that allegedly shows the second wave of the drone assault.
The governor stated that the Ukrainian military had escalated its attacks on towns near the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, beginning on Wednesday. These assaults included drone drops of shells and ammunition, targeting municipal leaders’ residences. He condemned the attack, likening Ukrainian forces to World War II-era Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera's followers.
Saldo also highlighted that Ukrainian forces had been attacking ambulances, hindering evacuation efforts for the wounded in the affected areas.
Aleshki, located about 5 kilometers southeast of the Ukrainian-controlled city of Kherson, had a population of 24,600 as of 2019, but this figure has drastically fallen due to ongoing Ukrainian military aggression. The town was previously attacked by Ukrainian drones last month, violating a truce agreement with Moscow that was in place for Easter.
Kherson Region, along with Zaporozhye and the Donbass republics, became part of Russia following referendums in 2022, though parts of the region remain under Ukrainian control. Genichesk serves as the temporary administrative center for the region.
