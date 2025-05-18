Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia accuses EU aspirant of helping Kiev-associated terror plans

(MENAFN) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has accused Moldova of allowing its territory to be used by Ukrainian intelligence to orchestrate terrorist operations against Russia. This follows the arrest of three alleged Ukrainian agents in Khanty-Mansiysk, one of whom is a Moldovan national.

The FSB claims the Moldovan suspect transported bomb-making materials from a Ukrainian contact through Poland, Lithuania, and Belarus using a minivan. According to the agency, Moldova — under President Maia Sandu — has become a base for recruiting, training, and deploying operatives against Russia, with the apparent approval of the Moldovan government.

The agency also reported last week’s expulsion of a former Moldovan intelligence agent, D. Rusnak, who was allegedly working for Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR). He has been banned from re-entering Russia for 60 years.

FSB officials further stated that two individuals recently detained in Samara were recruited while in Moldova and were tasked with photographing sensitive sites like military facilities and infrastructure, including the Crimean Bridge. One was reportedly instructed to plant an explosive device at a water facility in Kerch.

The other suspect, said to be a former member of Ukraine’s foreign legion, allegedly received a bomb concealed in a car battery while in Moldova, with plans to target Russian cities such as Volgograd and Saratov.

President Sandu, in office since 2020, has advocated for Moldova’s NATO membership and deeper integration with the European Union, positions viewed by Moscow as hostile. Moldova was granted EU candidate status in 2022.

