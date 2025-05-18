403
Trump Administration Considers Gaza Relocation Plan to Libya: Report
(MENAFN) A report by a news outlet claims that the Trump administration is actively exploring a proposal to permanently move as many as one million Palestinians from Gaza to Libya. The White House has denied the allegation.
Since assuming office in January, President Trump has consistently stated that the U.S. is ready to assume control of Gaza and transform it into a Mediterranean resort destination. However, the concept has met with strong resistance from regional powers, who argue it contravenes international law, destabilizes the region, and violates Palestinians' right to remain on their ancestral territory.
According to the broadcaster, relocating approximately half of Gaza’s population to Libya is currently under “serious” evaluation by the White House.
Sources indicated that, in return for Libya accepting the Palestinian population, the Trump administration might agree to release about $30 billion in Libyan assets that have been frozen for the past decade.
The news outlet noted that the U.S. has already initiated talks with Libyan officials regarding the idea, although the report did not clarify which of the country's competing governments was approached.
Libya has faced continued instability since the 2011 NATO-backed rebellion that removed longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. Currently, two main factions—the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) and the Stability Support Apparatus (SSA) in Tobruk—are contending for control.
The SSA’s leader, Abdulghani al-Kikli (also known as Ghaniwa), was assassinated earlier this week, sparking armed confrontations in Tripoli. The U.S. State Department continues to warn its citizens against traveling to Libya, “due to crime, terrorism, unexploded landmines, civil unrest, kidnapping, and armed conflict.”
Sources also stated that Israel has been kept in the loop regarding the ongoing talks between Washington and Libyan representatives.
The news outlet emphasized that no conclusive deal has been made and noted that key aspects of the proposed plan, including its timeline and method of execution, remain “murky.”
