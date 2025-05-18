403
Portugal Holds Third Elections
(MENAFN) Portugal held its third national election in less than four years on Sunday, as citizens took to the polls to choose a new government.
The election will determine the composition of the country's 230-seat legislature.
These seats are distributed across 22 constituencies using the d’Hondt method, a proportional representation system that allocates parliamentary positions among parties or regional divisions.
Surveys indicate a highly competitive race between two major political factions.
The centrist Democratic Alliance (AD), headed by Premier Luís Montenegro, is nearly tied with the Socialist Party (PS), led by Pedro Nuno Santos, with both parties polling close to 30 percent.
Meanwhile, the far-right Chega party is projected to secure third place, potentially earning between 18 percentand 20 percent of the vote.
Several smaller parties, including the Liberal Initiative (IL), Left Bloc (BE), and Portuguese Communist Party (PCP), are also anticipated to obtain representation in parliament.
Given that no party is expected to reach the threshold of 116 seats necessary for an outright majority, a minority government appears to be the most likely outcome.
This early election was prompted by the downfall of Montenegro’s center-right AD-led minority government, which lost a confidence vote on March 11.
The vote followed accusations of ethical violations tied to Montenegro’s family enterprise, Spinumviva.
In response, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa officially dissolved the legislature and announced the snap election on March 13.
