Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nissan Plans to Cut Japan Admin Jobs Through Early Retirement

Nissan Plans to Cut Japan Admin Jobs Through Early Retirement


2025-05-18 04:40:29
(MENAFN) Facing declining sales, Nissan Motor Co. is reportedly set to invite applications for early retirement from its administrative personnel in Japan starting in July. This move is part of the automaker's previously announced global restructuring plan, which aims to reduce its workforce by approximately 20,000 positions.

According to local media reports, Nissan has already informed its employees about the voluntary retirement packages. These packages will be offered to staff in sales and accounting departments, while those working in development and production will not be eligible.

The plan, as detailed by a Japanese news outlet citing an unnamed source, will be available in July and August to employees aged between 45 and 64. However, the exact number of early retirement applications Nissan intends to approve remains undisclosed.

This decision follows Nissan's recent announcement of significant restructuring measures on Tuesday, coinciding with the company's report of a substantial net loss of 670.8 billion yen (around 4.54 billion U.S. dollars) for the fiscal year 2024.

In addition to the workforce reduction of about 15 percent by fiscal year 2027, the Yokohama-based company also intends to decrease its global vehicle production plants from 17 to 10 within the same timeframe.

MENAFN18052025000045017169ID1109562816

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search