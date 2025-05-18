403
Nissan Plans to Cut Japan Admin Jobs Through Early Retirement
(MENAFN) Facing declining sales, Nissan Motor Co. is reportedly set to invite applications for early retirement from its administrative personnel in Japan starting in July. This move is part of the automaker's previously announced global restructuring plan, which aims to reduce its workforce by approximately 20,000 positions.
According to local media reports, Nissan has already informed its employees about the voluntary retirement packages. These packages will be offered to staff in sales and accounting departments, while those working in development and production will not be eligible.
The plan, as detailed by a Japanese news outlet citing an unnamed source, will be available in July and August to employees aged between 45 and 64. However, the exact number of early retirement applications Nissan intends to approve remains undisclosed.
This decision follows Nissan's recent announcement of significant restructuring measures on Tuesday, coinciding with the company's report of a substantial net loss of 670.8 billion yen (around 4.54 billion U.S. dollars) for the fiscal year 2024.
In addition to the workforce reduction of about 15 percent by fiscal year 2027, the Yokohama-based company also intends to decrease its global vehicle production plants from 17 to 10 within the same timeframe.
