Sunil Chhetri Visits Women's National Camp In Bengaluru Ahead Of International Friendlies

Bengaluru, May 18 (IANS) Senior men's national football team captain Sunil Chhetri has visited the women's national camp here and the team also presented the forward with an India kit signed by all the team members.

Chhetri had some encouraging words for the women's team as they prepare for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers, to be held next month. The senior women's national team, coached by Crispin Chettri, is currently training at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru, and will also play two FIFA Women's International Friendlies against Uzbekistan on May 29 and June 3, in the city.

While this was not the first time that Chhetri paid a visit to the women's team, he expressed his surprise at the number of new faces he saw at the camp.

“It was an amazing experience. There aren't too many old faces left from the last time I met this team, which just tells you how old I've become. There are a lot of youngsters, and I got a very good feedback from the head coach about them," said Chhetri.

“Everyone looked happy and chirpy. They've got some good friendlies coming up against Uzbekistan and then the Asian Cup Qualifiers, and I wish them the very best. I just want them to be happy, feel comfortable together, and enjoy their training," he said.

The Indian women's team, clubbed in Group B, will begin their AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 qualifying campaign on June 23 against Mongolia in Chiang Mai, Thailand, following which, they play Timor-Leste (June 29), Iraq (July 2), and hosts Thailand (July 5).

Chhetri, India's most prolific goalscorer, came out of international retirement in March to play in the international friendly against Maldives (March 19), followed by the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers against Bangladesh (March 25).