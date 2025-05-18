Al Rayyan Eye Final Spot In Clash With Al Ahli

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: After a thrilling comeback win over title contenders Al Duhail, Al Rayyan will look to continue their momentum when they face Al Ahli in the Amir Cup semi-final at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium today.

Artur Jorge's side, which finished fifth in the Qatar Stars League (QSL), brought a seventh Amir Cup title within reach after edging Al Duhail 5-4 on penalties in a dramatic quarter-final last week, having fought back from a two-goal deficit.

Now, they face Igor Biscan's Al Ahli – a team that defeated Al Rayyan in both league meetings this season and finished two points ahead in the standings.

However, past QSL results are not a concern for Jorge, who urged his players to give their all.

“The semi-final demands our absolute best. Securing a place in the final is now a realistic goal for every team remaining,” the Al Rayyan coach said at a pre-match press conference yesterday.

In the previous round, Al Duhail went ahead through goals from Edmilson Junior and Michael Olunga, before Roger Guedes led the Rayyan comeback with a brace, including a stoppage-time penalty.

“The players responded well, although I wasn't fully satisfied with the first-half performance. Now, everyone is fully focused and committed,” Jorge said, while also acknowledging the challenge ahead.

“We hope to avoid major difficulties against a well-organised team that has played at a high level throughout the season,” he added.

Al Rayyan midfielder Abdulaziz Hatem echoed his coach's sentiments:“There's no doubt this is a crucial and difficult confrontation that demands great effort.

Reaching the final is our main goal and we want to achieve that for our loyal fans, who have always supported us.”

Al Ahli also reached the semi-final after a hard-fought 2-1 extra-time victory over Al Shahania, with Sekou Oumar Yansane sealing the win.

“Cup matches are fiercely competitive and every team is playing for more than just a semi-final spot. We must give our best to reach the final,” said Biscan.

“We're facing an experienced Al Rayyan side that has shown strong performances this season, so we need to stay sharp and take advantage of our attacking transitions.”

The Al Ahli coach confirmed that star midfielder Julian Draxler – the team's top scorer in the QSL with 10 goals – will miss the semi-final due to injury.

“Draxler is an important player and has had a great season, but we won't dwell on his absence. Our focus is on the players who are available.”

Al Ahli midfielder Jassim Mohammed said his side is fully motivated ahead of the key fixture.

“This season, we've surprised many with our performances, and we aim to carry that same energy into the semi-final – possibly the toughest match of our season,” he said.

“Reaching the Amir Cup final would be a tremendous honour. Al Ahli hasn't been there since 2003, and that fact alone gives us extra motivation to make history again.”

The winner will face either Umm Salal or Al Gharafa, who will square off in the second semi-final tomorrow, in the title match set for May 24 at Khalifa International Stadium.

AMIR CUP 2025

Semi-finals

Today

Al Rayyan vs Al Ahli at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium 7pm

Tomorrow

Umm Salal vs Al Gharafa at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium 7pm