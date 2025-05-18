Home Centre App: Style And Convenience At Your Fingertips

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

In an era of seamless digital living, Home Centre, a leading retailer in furniture and home furnishings across the Middle East, North Africa, and the Indian subcontinent, is revolutionizing home shopping through its award-winning mobile app. With over one million downloads and an impressive 4.6-star rating, the app has quickly become a top choice for Qatar's tech-savvy shoppers.

Designed for effortless browsing, the app offers access to over 12,000 products - from standout furniture to must-have home accents. Customers can explore curated collections, discover online exclusives, and enjoy a seamless checkout experience - all from the comfort of home.

Need it quickly? Opt for next-day delivery. Prefer to pick it up? Choose same-day in-store collection at any Home Centre location. Plus, with unified order tracking, customers can easily monitor both online and in-store purchases in one place.

Home Centre is enhancing its omni-channel retail strategy to offer customers greater convenience and service.“We take pride in delivering a seamless shopping experience across both online and physical stores,” said Shumalan Naicker, Territory Head at Landmark Group Qatar.

Home Centre's 'Click and Collect' service allows shoppers to order online and pick up from their preferred store. Orders placed for household items before 11:00 AM are delivered the same day, thanks to a robust supply chain.

Shumalan also highlighted the company's 24/7 call center, easy return policy, and helpful in-store staff as key components of its customer-first approach.

“We wanted to make home shopping simple & easy,” says Anand Rengarajan, Home Centre's Head of E-commerce.“Whether you're furnishing your first apartment or just sprucing things up, the app gives you inspiration, great deals, and a checkout so smooth you'll forget you're shopping.”

As Qatar's shoppers increasingly turn to digital solutions, Home Centre's app sets itself apart with its user-friendly design, rapid delivery, and localized experience. Merging the joy of in-store discovery with the ease of online shopping, the app makes it simpler than ever to transform any space - one tap at a time.

Ready to give your home a refresh? Download now on iOS and Android.