Portugal Heads to Polls in Snap Parliamentary Election
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Portugal began voting in a snap parliamentary election — the country’s third national vote in under four years — to choose a new government.
The electorate is selecting 230 parliamentary representatives, distributed across 22 districts using the d’Hondt method, a system that allocates seats either among states or proportionally among parties.
Polls suggest a tight contest between the center-right Democratic Alliance (AD), headed by Prime Minister Luís Montenegro, and the Socialist Party (PS), led by Pedro Nuno Santos, with both parties receiving around 30% support.
The far-right Chega party is projected to place third, securing approximately 18 to 20% of the vote. Other parties expected to gain parliamentary representation include the Liberal Initiative (IL), Left Bloc (BE), and Portuguese Communist Party (PCP).
With no party likely to reach the 116 seats needed for a parliamentary majority, the formation of a minority government appears probable.
This snap election follows the downfall of Montenegro’s minority government, which collapsed after losing a confidence vote on March 11. The vote was triggered by accusations of conflict of interest tied to Montenegro’s family business, Spinumviva.
In response, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa dissolved parliament and officially announced the election on March 13.
