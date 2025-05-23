UAE To Launch First-Ever National Museum Showcasing Agricultural History

The UAE is set to open its first specialised museum dedicated to the country's agricultural journey . The National Agricultural Museum will be officially inaugurated during the UAE Agricultural Exhibition, held at the Adnec Centre in Al Ain from May 28 to 31.

Speaking at a press conference attended by Khaleej Times, Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said the museum would celebrate the country's agricultural heritage, showcase its current achievements , and highlight future plans.

Designed as an interactive and educational experience, the museum will incorporate advanced technology and rich historical content to tell the story of agriculture in the UAE - from its early roots before the union to present-day advancements.

Although the museum's exact location is yet to be revealed, it will serve as a lasting tribute to key figures whose pioneering efforts helped transform agriculture in various regions in the country.“We will highlight pioneering experiences such as those of the late Sheikh Zayed and his efforts in developing the agricultural sector, particularly in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi, and the experiments he conducted in Saadiyat in 1968.”

Dr Al Dahak emphasised that this initiative supports national efforts to empower Emirati farmers. Despite the challenges of farming in arid desert conditions, the UAE's agricultural sector has made remarkable progress. "Agricultural expansion is no longer optional - it is essential and must be backed by active initiatives,” she said.

She explained that the museum is intended to be a source of inspiration for future generations and a way for the public to connect with the country's deep agricultural roots.“We want it to be a window through which the community can appreciate the UAE's agricultural experience,” Al Dahak added.

Selection of participants

More than 100 Emirati farmers will participate in the exhibition, chosen based on strict criteria such as evaluation of their agricultural production, experience, and use of modern agricultural technologies that improve yield and extend the farming season.

Preparatory meetings have been held to coordinate their participation and share successful experiences, as organisers aim to create a competitive and collaborative environment that benefits both farmers and the nation.

Another key highlight of the event will be the launch of the UAE Youth Council for Agriculture, in partnership with the Federal Youth Authority. The council will lead developmental agricultural projects and contribute to the sector's innovation and growth.

Showcase of innovation

Held under the theme“With agriculture, we thrive and the world thrives,” the exhibition aligns with the UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051, with full support provided to Emirati farmers.

The exhibition will feature the participation of 22 federal and government entities, over 60 private and startup companies, 4 government universities, and more than 1,000 students.

Spanning 20,000 square metres and accommodating up to 11,000 people, the four-day exhibition will feature several specialised zones that emphasise inclusivity and innovation.

Among the highlights is the“Farmers' Exhibition,” which showcases local crops, with a particular focus on beekeepers and high-quality Emirati honey. Marketing opportunities for farmers' products will be available in both the local and international markets.