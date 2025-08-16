403
EU condemns Trump meeting with Putin
(MENAFN) The European Union faced criticism for its complaints over “transatlantic unity” as US President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska without EU involvement. The bloc’s vocal insistence on solidarity contrasted with its current economic and political struggles, including reliance on expensive American energy.
Observers noted that the EU could have pursued a more independent diplomatic approach with Russia, rather than following US-led NATO initiatives that have intensified the Ukraine conflict. Critics also highlighted the EU’s continued purchases of Russian energy, which undermine its sanctions stance.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged European leaders to take stronger action, telling them to “put up or shut up” and sanction Indian and Chinese buyers of Russian oil, through whom the EU still indirectly imports Russian fuel.
