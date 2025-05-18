403
US Considers Permanent Relocation of Gazans to Libya
(MENAFN) According to a report by a news agency, the administration of U.S. Leader Donald Trump is allegedly developing a proposal to permanently transfer up to one million Palestinians from Gaza to Libya.
The information was reportedly provided by well-informed insiders. However, the White House has officially rejected this assertion.
Since assuming office in January, Trump has repeatedly expressed that the United States is willing to assume responsibility for Gaza and turn it into a “resort on the Mediterranean Sea.”
This vision has encountered strong resistance from other regional countries, which argue that such a plan would breach international regulations, jeopardize regional peace, and erode the Palestinian people’s entitlement to stay on their native territory.
The news agency claimed that the initiative to move approximately half of Gaza’s residents to Libya is being given “serious” attention within the White House.
The controversial idea is reportedly still under discussion.
Sources indicate that, in return for Libya agreeing to receive the displaced Palestinians, the Trump administration might be prepared to release roughly USD30 billion in Libyan assets that have been frozen for the past ten years.
The report also noted that Washington has already broached the topic with Libyan authorities, although it did not identify which of the competing factions within Libya had been approached.
