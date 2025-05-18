Younousse, Tijan Advance To Xiamen Open Semis

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's top beach volleyball pair Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan powered into the semi-finals of the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Xiamen Challenge in China after securing two impressive wins yesterday.

Returning to the circuit for the first time since earning bronze at December's 2024 Tour Finals in Doha, the Olympic bronze winners opened their campaign with a Round-of-16 win over Austria's Christoph Dressler and Philipp Waller (21-15, 27-25).



They maintained the momentum in the quarter-finals, dispatching Switzerland's Adrian Heidrich and Jonathan Jordan 21-15, 21-17 to advance and set up a semi-final later today against Norwegian brothers Markus and Adrian Mol. Xiamen is the second stop of this season's Beach Pro Tour.