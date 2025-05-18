403
Kremlin Announces Possible Putin, Zelensky Talks
(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelensky could engage in discussions if the ongoing peace initiatives between Russian and Ukrainian teams lead to substantial advancements and concrete agreements, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Saturday.
This remark follows the first direct dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv since 2022.
On Friday, Russian and Ukrainian delegates met for a two-hour meeting in Istanbul, mediated by Turkey.
The parties agreed to exchange their proposals for a ceasefire and to discuss the possibility of a subsequent meeting, as stated by Moscow’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky.
Both sides also consented to a significant exchange of prisoners, with Medinsky noting that Russia is "satisfied" with the outcomes of the talks and is prepared to "resume contacts" with Kyiv.
