Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kremlin Announces Possible Putin, Zelensky Talks

Kremlin Announces Possible Putin, Zelensky Talks


2025-05-18 02:57:26
(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelensky could engage in discussions if the ongoing peace initiatives between Russian and Ukrainian teams lead to substantial advancements and concrete agreements, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Saturday.

This remark follows the first direct dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv since 2022.

On Friday, Russian and Ukrainian delegates met for a two-hour meeting in Istanbul, mediated by Turkey.

The parties agreed to exchange their proposals for a ceasefire and to discuss the possibility of a subsequent meeting, as stated by Moscow’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky.

Both sides also consented to a significant exchange of prisoners, with Medinsky noting that Russia is "satisfied" with the outcomes of the talks and is prepared to "resume contacts" with Kyiv.

MENAFN18052025000045017167ID1109562540

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search