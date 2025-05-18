Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NATO sets ‘unrealistic’ goals for Germany

2025-05-18 02:55:01
(MENAFN) Germany is facing mounting pressure from NATO to significantly increase its military strength, but officials in Berlin believe the goals may be overly ambitious, according to a report by Die Welt on Saturday.

With NATO leaders preparing for a summit in The Hague this July, key topics are expected to include raising national defense spending—possibly to 5% of GDP, a figure reportedly backed by the United States—and expanding military personnel across member states.

Germany has been asked to grow its armed forces, the Bundeswehr, to between 240,000 and 260,000 troops by 2030, up from the current force of around 183,000. This proposed increase of up to 80,000 soldiers is viewed as a significant challenge.

The country already struggles with high attrition rates among new recruits, with about 30% quitting within the first six months. Reasons for this include difficult training conditions, remote deployments, limited career opportunities, and the perception that the private sector offers better prospects. Additionally, some military units are reportedly hesitant to integrate personnel trained in other branches, complicating the recruitment process further.

If Germany tries to meet NATO’s expectations, Die Welt suggests the idea of bringing back compulsory military service—abolished in 2011—could resurface. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius recently indicated that a return to conscription might be necessary if voluntary enlistment falls short. Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry has proposed adding civil defense education in schools to better prepare the population for potential crises.

These developments come amid ongoing warnings from Western officials about a possible Russian attack on NATO in the coming years—claims that Moscow has dismissed as unfounded and “nonsense.”

