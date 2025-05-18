Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Chief Presses for Gaza Ceasefire, Unimpeded Humanitarian Aid

2025-05-18 02:40:35
(MENAFN) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking at the 34th Arab League Summit in Baghdad, pressed for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, demanding the unconditional release of all hostages and unimpeded humanitarian aid.

Guterres strongly condemned the displacement of Palestinians, stating, "We reject the repeated displacement of the Gaza population, and we obviously reject any question of forced displacement outside of Gaza," and reiterated that "annexation is illegal. Settlements are illegal."

He asserted that "only a two-state solution can deliver sustainable peace," warning, "The world, the region, and most of all, the people of Palestine and Israel cannot afford to watch the two-state solution disappear before our eyes."

Furthermore, Guterres addressed crises in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, and Somalia, expressing optimism for diplomatic resolutions.

The summit, attended by leaders and diplomats from all 22 Arab League member states and international representatives, marked Iraq's second hosting of the event since the 2003 U.S. invasion, following a previous summit in 2012.

