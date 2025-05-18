403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Chief Presses for Gaza Ceasefire, Unimpeded Humanitarian Aid
(MENAFN) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking at the 34th Arab League Summit in Baghdad, pressed for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, demanding the unconditional release of all hostages and unimpeded humanitarian aid.
Guterres strongly condemned the displacement of Palestinians, stating, "We reject the repeated displacement of the Gaza population, and we obviously reject any question of forced displacement outside of Gaza," and reiterated that "annexation is illegal. Settlements are illegal."
He asserted that "only a two-state solution can deliver sustainable peace," warning, "The world, the region, and most of all, the people of Palestine and Israel cannot afford to watch the two-state solution disappear before our eyes."
Furthermore, Guterres addressed crises in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, and Somalia, expressing optimism for diplomatic resolutions.
The summit, attended by leaders and diplomats from all 22 Arab League member states and international representatives, marked Iraq's second hosting of the event since the 2003 U.S. invasion, following a previous summit in 2012.
Guterres strongly condemned the displacement of Palestinians, stating, "We reject the repeated displacement of the Gaza population, and we obviously reject any question of forced displacement outside of Gaza," and reiterated that "annexation is illegal. Settlements are illegal."
He asserted that "only a two-state solution can deliver sustainable peace," warning, "The world, the region, and most of all, the people of Palestine and Israel cannot afford to watch the two-state solution disappear before our eyes."
Furthermore, Guterres addressed crises in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, and Somalia, expressing optimism for diplomatic resolutions.
The summit, attended by leaders and diplomats from all 22 Arab League member states and international representatives, marked Iraq's second hosting of the event since the 2003 U.S. invasion, following a previous summit in 2012.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment