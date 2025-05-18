403
Tanmiah maintains robust Q1 2025 growth and financial performance despite challenging market conditions
(MENAFN- Instinctif) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 15 May 2025 - Tanmiah Food Company (“Tanmiah” or the “Company”, 2281 on the Saudi Exchange), established in 1962, one of the Middle East's leading providers of fresh poultry, processed proteins, animal feed, health products and restaurants operator, today announced its results for the three-month period ended 31 March 2025 (“Q1 2025”), reporting a solid 16.5% year-on-year (“YoY”) growth in revenues to SAR 677.1 million, and a 20.5% YoY growth in EBITDA with a robust 13.9% EBITDA margin.
Zulfiqar Hamadani CEO of Tanmiah Group, commented:
“Our first-quarter performance once again demonstrates Tanmiah’s ability to deliver healthy, resilient growth, even against the backdrop of temporary sector headwinds that marked the early part of 2025. We achieved record-high first-quarter revenues, maintained strong gross profit margins, and expanded both our EBITDA and EBITDA margin, underscoring the success of our growth initiatives, financial discipline and operational excellence.
As we continue to advance our ambitious growth strategy, we are scaling up efficient capacity, increasing our vertical integration, and maintaining a focus on cost control and operational efficiencies. These efforts, combined with the steady expansion of our Popeyes® network, have helped preserve our margin profile, albeit challenging market dynamics.
Looking ahead, we remain committed to creating long-term sustainable value for our shareholders by balancing growth with prudent leverage, progressing our ESG agenda, and building on Tanmiah’s reputation as a trusted regional partner.”
