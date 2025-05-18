403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
(MENAFN- Atteline) • Featuring Sony’s most advanced noise cancelling yet – powered by a next-gen chip and intelligent algorithms – the WH-1000XM6 can block distractions before they reach you.
• Co-created with world-renowned mastering engineers, the WH-1000XM6 deliver studio-level precision.
• Cinema comes alive with 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema.
• Ensure you are always heard with WH-1000XM6 ultra clear call quality - for any call.
• Sony is working with 9x Diamond-certified, GRAMMY®️ Award-nominated global icon Post Malone to showcase how the WH-1000XM6 is truly “For The Music”.
(Dubai, UAE - 15 May 2025) – Sony today announced the WH-1000XM6 wireless noise cancelling headphones – latest edition of its award winning 1000X series that set a new standard for premium audio and personal listening experiences.
Building on the legacy of the 1000X series, this latest model combines premium sound with the best noise cancelling in a seamless design to create an unparalleled audio solution for music lovers, fashionistas, travellers and professionals alike.
The next evolution in noise cancellation
Powered by advanced processor and an adaptive microphone system, noise cancelling is optimised in real time on the WH-1000XM6 so your world stays undisturbed and your sound stays pure. With processor speeds seven times faster than its predecessor, the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3 fine-tunes 12 microphones, which is 1.5 times more than its precursor the WH-1000XM5, in real time, delivering a dramatic leap in noise cancelling and sound quality. The precise detection of the twelve optimally places microphones allow the noise cancellation to adapt more precisely to fit you and your environment. Whether you are looking to block out noise on a busy commute or stay focused in the office, your sound experience will be seamless and powerful.
Sony’s new Adaptive NC Optimiser delivers unmatched noise cancelling precision – adjusting to any form of external noise and air pressure. Plus, the specially designed driver unit is optimally tuned for enhanced noise cancellation.
Auto Ambient Sound mode is even better at adapting to your surroundings in real time, balancing music and external sound. Multiple microphones filter noise or let in what matters: announcements, conversations, or the world around you. Adjust settings automatically or fine-tune them manually in the Sony | Sound Connect app.
Premium sound, co-created with the masters
The WH-1000X6 headphones allow you to hear your music as it was meant to be. Developed in collaboration with world-renowned mastering engineers at three of the industry top recording studios, Sterling Sound, Battery Studios and Coast Mastering the WH-1000XM6 refines every note for studio-level accuracy, delivering a superior music experience.
The collaborative team of Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated engineers includes Randy Merrill (Sterling Sound), who has worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran; Chris Gehringer (Sterling Sound), known for his work with Rihanna and Lady Gaga; Mike Piacentini (Battery Studios), who has mastered tracks for Bob Dylan; and Michael Romanowski(Coast Mastering), whose portfolio includes Alicia Keys and the iconic Star Wars soundtracks for Episodes 4,5 and 6.
The collaboration of these talented individuals led to the WH-1000XM6 delivering the artist's intended emotion, energy, and detail with remarkable precision.
Randy Merrill, mastering engineer from Sterling Studio, who has worked with music icons such as Taylor Swift and Adele was part of the co-creation of the headphones. Randy praises the headphones sound expression and said: “Sony has always been a benchmark for premium quality, and the WH-1000XM6 headphones take it to a new level. They transport me to a different world with their excellent bass, frequency response, soundstage and detail. They truthfully represent the sounds of the recordings that we work so hard to make.”
Mike Piacentini from Battery Studios who has worked alongside Depeche Mode and James Brown said: “We, as mastering engineers, spend a lot of time with the artists and producers to make their vision sound as intended. With the WH-1000XM6, listeners will have a more enjoyable experience because they're hearing every emotion, engineering decision and songwriting choice that the artist and engineer have made.”
The WH-1000XM6 are engineered to perfection with the specially designed driver unit delivering clarity that feels almost tangible, and every detail comes through with precision.
The high rigidity carbon fibre composite material dome and uniquely developed voice coil structure bring out the subtleties in every frequency – so vocals sound richer, instruments feel more defined, and every track carries more emotion.
The HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3 features an advanced look-ahead noise shaper for improved D/A conversion, allowing the WH-1000XM6 to predict and optimise quantisation noise while responding quickly to sudden sound changes. This gives you clearer details, richer bass and a more natural listening experience.
The WH-1000XM6 supports the High-Resolution Audio and High-Resolution Audio Wireless, thanks to LDAC, Sony’s industry-adopted audio coding technology . In addition, using Edge-AI, DSEE Extreme™️ upscales compressed digital music files in real time to restore high range sound lost in compression.
The Sony | Sound Connect app makes it even easier to fine tune your entertainment experience on the WH-1000XM6. When listening to music, you can dial in the perfect sound with the 10-band EQ or create a spacious feel with Background Music Effect. Gamers can also enjoy the Game EQ, developed with Sony’s expertise from its INZONE range to enhance sound quality for FPS gaming. For those watching movies on the go, the WH-1000XM6 also feature 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema that brings spatial sound experience just like you are in a movie theatre from 2ch stereo sound by Sony’s unique upmix and 360 Spatial Sound technology.
Always be heard with the Ultra clear call quality
The WH-1000XM6 allows you to enjoy clarity in every call. Intelligent beamforming isolates your voice from background noise, so you are always heard even when others are talking. If you need to mute you can do it instantly, via the button right on your headphones.
With the advanced six-microphone AI- based beamforming system, the WH-1000XM6 homes in on your voice while filtering out background noise, so every word comes through crystal clear even in chaotic environments.
The AI-optimised noise reduction algorithm suppresses background sound while isolating your voice. Beamforming microphones and precise voice pickup technology ensuring every word is heard clearly.
Masterfully crafted for all-day comfort
The familiar iconic design of the WH-1000X series has been taken to the next level with an elegant, soft fit wider headband infused with vegan leather ensuring a pressure-free fit. The asymmetrical headband design makes it easy to identify the left and right side with just a glance.
The earpads are designed for all-day wear thanks to stretchable material that provides a secure yet gentle fit to reduce pressure whilst blocking external noise.
Plus, the intuitive controls allow you to easily switch between noise cancelling, ambient sound and mic mute with tactile buttons and a responsive touch panel.
Inspired by products with handcrafted precision workmanship, the folding mechanism on the WH-1000XM6 is crafted using advance metal injection for a seamless durable fold, while designed to slip seamlessly into bags and airplane pockets. The compact case now features a magnetic closure for easy access.
With three premium colours to suit your style, the WH-1000XM6 are available in Black, Platinum Silver and Midnight Blue .
More Intuitive, Smarter than ever
With WH-1000XM6 you can experience Scene-based Listening, a new intuitive feature that uses sensing technology to automatically play music according to your activity and adjust noise cancellation level based on your environment and location. Along with Quick Access and Scene-based Listening, you can effortlessly connect to the top music service including Amazon Music (via "Amazon Music Play Now") , Apple Music , Spotify (via "Spotify Tap") and YouTube Music .
The WH-1000XM6 is ready for LE Audio, delivering ultra-low latency for flawless gaming and effortless access to broadcasts with Auracast™️ , with exceptional sound quality. The Multi-Point and Auto Switch makes switching between devices seamless, so you are always connected without interruption.
The WH-1000XM6 allows you to listen and charge all at once. Need to keep going when the battery is low? Simply plug in the USB charging cable and keep listening to your favorite tunes.
On the go? Even quicker charging is possible, with three minutes giving you up to three hours of charge .
Partnership with global superstar Post Malone
Sony partners with 9x Diamond-certified, GRAMMY®️ Award-nominated global icon Post Malone as part of Sony’s “For The Music” audio brand campaign. As one of the most influential and genre-defying artists of his generation, Post Malone embodies the spirit of authenticity, creativity, and connection – values that lie at the core of Sony’s approach to audio innovation.
“Great sound is essential for me when I’m making and listening to music,” said Post Malone. “These new noise cancelling headphones make you feel completely inside the music.” As part of the campaign, Post Malone worked alongside Sony’s team to create a series of ads that showcase how Sony’s audio technology transforms the listening experience, making fans feel like they’re sharing a moment with the artist in real-time.
Made with the environment in mind
Sony has designed these headphones with the environment in mind. The WH-1000XM6 packaging is made from 100% paper materials. We continue to advance the adoption of Sony’s proprietary paper, Original Blended Material, for the packaging of our flagship headphone model, the 1000X series (the WF-1000XM5, WF-1000XM4, WH-1000XM5 and WH-1000XM6). Original Blended Material is an environmentally conscious paper material made from bamboo, sugarcane fibres, and post-consumer recycled paper .
For The Music
Sony established the brand platform "For The Music" for its premier consumer and professional audio products and services. With "For The Music," Sony is affirming itself as the premier audio brand connecting music creators and consumers, aiming to create authentic music experiences and transcend emotion for fans by supporting creator vision over everything.
Pricing and availability
The WH-1000XM6 will be available in Black, Platinum Silver and Midnight Blue in selected countries in the Middle East and Africa from June 2025 with a suggested retail price of AED 1,699.
For more information visit:
• Co-created with world-renowned mastering engineers, the WH-1000XM6 deliver studio-level precision.
• Cinema comes alive with 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema.
• Ensure you are always heard with WH-1000XM6 ultra clear call quality - for any call.
• Sony is working with 9x Diamond-certified, GRAMMY®️ Award-nominated global icon Post Malone to showcase how the WH-1000XM6 is truly “For The Music”.
(Dubai, UAE - 15 May 2025) – Sony today announced the WH-1000XM6 wireless noise cancelling headphones – latest edition of its award winning 1000X series that set a new standard for premium audio and personal listening experiences.
Building on the legacy of the 1000X series, this latest model combines premium sound with the best noise cancelling in a seamless design to create an unparalleled audio solution for music lovers, fashionistas, travellers and professionals alike.
The next evolution in noise cancellation
Powered by advanced processor and an adaptive microphone system, noise cancelling is optimised in real time on the WH-1000XM6 so your world stays undisturbed and your sound stays pure. With processor speeds seven times faster than its predecessor, the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3 fine-tunes 12 microphones, which is 1.5 times more than its precursor the WH-1000XM5, in real time, delivering a dramatic leap in noise cancelling and sound quality. The precise detection of the twelve optimally places microphones allow the noise cancellation to adapt more precisely to fit you and your environment. Whether you are looking to block out noise on a busy commute or stay focused in the office, your sound experience will be seamless and powerful.
Sony’s new Adaptive NC Optimiser delivers unmatched noise cancelling precision – adjusting to any form of external noise and air pressure. Plus, the specially designed driver unit is optimally tuned for enhanced noise cancellation.
Auto Ambient Sound mode is even better at adapting to your surroundings in real time, balancing music and external sound. Multiple microphones filter noise or let in what matters: announcements, conversations, or the world around you. Adjust settings automatically or fine-tune them manually in the Sony | Sound Connect app.
Premium sound, co-created with the masters
The WH-1000X6 headphones allow you to hear your music as it was meant to be. Developed in collaboration with world-renowned mastering engineers at three of the industry top recording studios, Sterling Sound, Battery Studios and Coast Mastering the WH-1000XM6 refines every note for studio-level accuracy, delivering a superior music experience.
The collaborative team of Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated engineers includes Randy Merrill (Sterling Sound), who has worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran; Chris Gehringer (Sterling Sound), known for his work with Rihanna and Lady Gaga; Mike Piacentini (Battery Studios), who has mastered tracks for Bob Dylan; and Michael Romanowski(Coast Mastering), whose portfolio includes Alicia Keys and the iconic Star Wars soundtracks for Episodes 4,5 and 6.
The collaboration of these talented individuals led to the WH-1000XM6 delivering the artist's intended emotion, energy, and detail with remarkable precision.
Randy Merrill, mastering engineer from Sterling Studio, who has worked with music icons such as Taylor Swift and Adele was part of the co-creation of the headphones. Randy praises the headphones sound expression and said: “Sony has always been a benchmark for premium quality, and the WH-1000XM6 headphones take it to a new level. They transport me to a different world with their excellent bass, frequency response, soundstage and detail. They truthfully represent the sounds of the recordings that we work so hard to make.”
Mike Piacentini from Battery Studios who has worked alongside Depeche Mode and James Brown said: “We, as mastering engineers, spend a lot of time with the artists and producers to make their vision sound as intended. With the WH-1000XM6, listeners will have a more enjoyable experience because they're hearing every emotion, engineering decision and songwriting choice that the artist and engineer have made.”
The WH-1000XM6 are engineered to perfection with the specially designed driver unit delivering clarity that feels almost tangible, and every detail comes through with precision.
The high rigidity carbon fibre composite material dome and uniquely developed voice coil structure bring out the subtleties in every frequency – so vocals sound richer, instruments feel more defined, and every track carries more emotion.
The HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3 features an advanced look-ahead noise shaper for improved D/A conversion, allowing the WH-1000XM6 to predict and optimise quantisation noise while responding quickly to sudden sound changes. This gives you clearer details, richer bass and a more natural listening experience.
The WH-1000XM6 supports the High-Resolution Audio and High-Resolution Audio Wireless, thanks to LDAC, Sony’s industry-adopted audio coding technology . In addition, using Edge-AI, DSEE Extreme™️ upscales compressed digital music files in real time to restore high range sound lost in compression.
The Sony | Sound Connect app makes it even easier to fine tune your entertainment experience on the WH-1000XM6. When listening to music, you can dial in the perfect sound with the 10-band EQ or create a spacious feel with Background Music Effect. Gamers can also enjoy the Game EQ, developed with Sony’s expertise from its INZONE range to enhance sound quality for FPS gaming. For those watching movies on the go, the WH-1000XM6 also feature 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema that brings spatial sound experience just like you are in a movie theatre from 2ch stereo sound by Sony’s unique upmix and 360 Spatial Sound technology.
Always be heard with the Ultra clear call quality
The WH-1000XM6 allows you to enjoy clarity in every call. Intelligent beamforming isolates your voice from background noise, so you are always heard even when others are talking. If you need to mute you can do it instantly, via the button right on your headphones.
With the advanced six-microphone AI- based beamforming system, the WH-1000XM6 homes in on your voice while filtering out background noise, so every word comes through crystal clear even in chaotic environments.
The AI-optimised noise reduction algorithm suppresses background sound while isolating your voice. Beamforming microphones and precise voice pickup technology ensuring every word is heard clearly.
Masterfully crafted for all-day comfort
The familiar iconic design of the WH-1000X series has been taken to the next level with an elegant, soft fit wider headband infused with vegan leather ensuring a pressure-free fit. The asymmetrical headband design makes it easy to identify the left and right side with just a glance.
The earpads are designed for all-day wear thanks to stretchable material that provides a secure yet gentle fit to reduce pressure whilst blocking external noise.
Plus, the intuitive controls allow you to easily switch between noise cancelling, ambient sound and mic mute with tactile buttons and a responsive touch panel.
Inspired by products with handcrafted precision workmanship, the folding mechanism on the WH-1000XM6 is crafted using advance metal injection for a seamless durable fold, while designed to slip seamlessly into bags and airplane pockets. The compact case now features a magnetic closure for easy access.
With three premium colours to suit your style, the WH-1000XM6 are available in Black, Platinum Silver and Midnight Blue .
More Intuitive, Smarter than ever
With WH-1000XM6 you can experience Scene-based Listening, a new intuitive feature that uses sensing technology to automatically play music according to your activity and adjust noise cancellation level based on your environment and location. Along with Quick Access and Scene-based Listening, you can effortlessly connect to the top music service including Amazon Music (via "Amazon Music Play Now") , Apple Music , Spotify (via "Spotify Tap") and YouTube Music .
The WH-1000XM6 is ready for LE Audio, delivering ultra-low latency for flawless gaming and effortless access to broadcasts with Auracast™️ , with exceptional sound quality. The Multi-Point and Auto Switch makes switching between devices seamless, so you are always connected without interruption.
The WH-1000XM6 allows you to listen and charge all at once. Need to keep going when the battery is low? Simply plug in the USB charging cable and keep listening to your favorite tunes.
On the go? Even quicker charging is possible, with three minutes giving you up to three hours of charge .
Partnership with global superstar Post Malone
Sony partners with 9x Diamond-certified, GRAMMY®️ Award-nominated global icon Post Malone as part of Sony’s “For The Music” audio brand campaign. As one of the most influential and genre-defying artists of his generation, Post Malone embodies the spirit of authenticity, creativity, and connection – values that lie at the core of Sony’s approach to audio innovation.
“Great sound is essential for me when I’m making and listening to music,” said Post Malone. “These new noise cancelling headphones make you feel completely inside the music.” As part of the campaign, Post Malone worked alongside Sony’s team to create a series of ads that showcase how Sony’s audio technology transforms the listening experience, making fans feel like they’re sharing a moment with the artist in real-time.
Made with the environment in mind
Sony has designed these headphones with the environment in mind. The WH-1000XM6 packaging is made from 100% paper materials. We continue to advance the adoption of Sony’s proprietary paper, Original Blended Material, for the packaging of our flagship headphone model, the 1000X series (the WF-1000XM5, WF-1000XM4, WH-1000XM5 and WH-1000XM6). Original Blended Material is an environmentally conscious paper material made from bamboo, sugarcane fibres, and post-consumer recycled paper .
For The Music
Sony established the brand platform "For The Music" for its premier consumer and professional audio products and services. With "For The Music," Sony is affirming itself as the premier audio brand connecting music creators and consumers, aiming to create authentic music experiences and transcend emotion for fans by supporting creator vision over everything.
Pricing and availability
The WH-1000XM6 will be available in Black, Platinum Silver and Midnight Blue in selected countries in the Middle East and Africa from June 2025 with a suggested retail price of AED 1,699.
For more information visit:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment