Sudan’s Civil War Devastates Power Grid, Transport Systems
(MENAFN) Sudan's ongoing two-year war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has dealt a severe blow to the nation's electricity and transportation infrastructure.
Government figures indicate that the electrical grid has lost nearly 40% of its capacity due to extensive sabotage. The Sudanese Electricity Company recently disclosed that out of 15 thermal power stations, only two are still functioning. Seven plants, including one located in Khartoum, have either been heavily damaged or completely destroyed.
Company Director General Abdullah Ahmed Mohamed Ali reported that more than 100,000 transformers have been ruined, resulting in the loss of approximately 35% of overall capacity and over 20,000 barrels of transformer oil.
Widespread outages continue to affect several regions. Northern State has been without electricity entirely since early April, while drone attacks on Khartoum's power infrastructure have led to frequent blackouts in the capital.
Abdul-Qadir Abdoun of the Northern Sudan Farmers' Union stated that power outages had a devastating impact on over 500,000 feddans of agricultural land.
The country’s transport network has also incurred extensive damage. Although full assessments are ongoing, Transport Minister Abu Bakr Abu Al-Qasim Abdalla stated that “severe damage has affected all parts of the sector, especially the railways, train carriages, transport routes, and Khartoum International Airport.” Many key roads connecting different states have been rendered impassable, bringing commercial and civilian movement to a standstill.
