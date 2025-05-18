Amir Very Committed To Resolving Region's Issues: Iraqi President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: President of Iraq H E Abdul Latif Rashid has lauded the role of Qatar and especially Amir H H Shiekh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in building peace and resolving conflicts through dialogue regionally and internationally.

“I appreciate Qatar's role in this regard, especially the role of H H the Amir. I follow the news and his activities closely. He is very committed to resolving the region's issues. I wish him continued success in achieving a just peace throughout the region,” said the President.

In an interview with Qatar TV yesterday, he said:“Our relations with Qatar are good. The ties between us are strong, with ongoing cooperation. We are committed to deepening these relations, not only at the bilateral level but also across various fields, including culture, trade, development, and collaboration in improving services and other areas of mutual need.”

Speaking about the areas of cooperation, he said:“We are particularly focused on gaining support from friendly countries to improve services, infrastructure, and cooperation in trade and investment. Our doors are open to such collaboration, and I believe our relations are strong and well-positioned to explore these topics and implement investment, development, and service-related projects,” said the President.

To a question about the importance of the Arab Summit in Baghdad, he said that the summit is not just about holding the conference, but also about following up on its proceedings and implementing its decisions.



Amir hopes decisions of 34th Arab Summit to be reflected in strengthening Arab solidarity

Amir meets Iraqi Prime Minister Amir participates in 34th Arab Summit

Read Also

“For us in the region, conferences, decisions, and meetings are especially vital in light of the current circumstances we are facing,” said the Iraqi President.

He added,“Reaching mutual understanding and agreeing on sound decisions is essential. That's why I am very pleased and wish the summit every success. I hope the recommendations will be followed up in a way that serves all the countries and peoples of the region.”

The President said that Arab solidarity, as well as solidarity with non-Arab countries in the region, is extremely important to ensure security and stability across the region as a whole.

He added:“Unfortunately, at present, we are facing many challenges in the region, as everyone is well aware.”

Speaking about Palestine, the President said that the Palestinian issue has not yet been resolved, and all countries want to see an end to the fighting in Gaza and other parts of Palestine.

“It is essential to ensure the continuous and sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, followed by efforts to resolve the Palestinian issue through legal means that serve the interests of the Palestinian people,” he added.

He noted:“Since the war in Gaza is one of the most important topics at the Baghdad Summit, I believe that the opposition to ending the war and establishing security and stability in Gaza comes solely from the Israeli side.”

The President said that the call to stop the fighting and allow humanitarian aid to reach Gaza is not only a demand of the Arab region, but also a demand of the international community, which is deeply concerned about this issue.

He said that there are United Nations resolutions, but the obstinacy comes from one side.“Therefore, our focus and all our efforts must be directed toward ending the aggression on Gaza and the Palestinian people in general.”

At the same time, the Iraqi President added:“We must also consider the circumstances of other countries suffering from crises, such as Lebanon and Yemen, as well as the ongoing war in Sudan and the lack of full stability in Syria. All of these issues must be taken into account.”

Unfortunately, he said,“Our region continues to suffer from conflicts and problems, despite its abundant resources and rich historical and cultural heritage.”