403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Urges Walmart to Accept Tariffs
(MENAFN) On Saturday, U.S. Leader Donald Trump sharply rebuked Walmart for alerting consumers about possible price hikes and attributing them to tariffs enacted during his time in office.
Trump dismissed the retailer's concerns, pointing out that Walmart generated “billions of dollars” in earnings over the past year—"far more than expected."
He encouraged the retail giant to take on the increased expenses itself rather than shifting the burden onto buyers.
Emphasizing his stance, Trump wrote on Truth Social that “Between Walmart and China they should, as is said, ‘EAT THE TARIFFS,’ and not charge valued customers ANYTHING.” He concluded with a warning: “I’ll be watching, and so will your customers.”
The president’s criticism came after Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, during a Thursday earnings call, explained that the company is grappling with elevated import costs and is unable to "absorb all the pressure," suggesting prices could rise as a result.
McMillon highlighted that roughly one-third of Walmart's U.S. merchandise originates domestically.
However, the company remains significantly dependent on goods brought in from countries like China, Vietnam, India, Mexico, as well as Canada.
The controversy arose shortly after a breakthrough in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China in Geneva.
As part of the new deal, U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports dropped from 145 percent to 30 percent and China, in turn, lowered levies on American products from 125 percent to 10 percent, with the changes going into effect on May 14.
Trump dismissed the retailer's concerns, pointing out that Walmart generated “billions of dollars” in earnings over the past year—"far more than expected."
He encouraged the retail giant to take on the increased expenses itself rather than shifting the burden onto buyers.
Emphasizing his stance, Trump wrote on Truth Social that “Between Walmart and China they should, as is said, ‘EAT THE TARIFFS,’ and not charge valued customers ANYTHING.” He concluded with a warning: “I’ll be watching, and so will your customers.”
The president’s criticism came after Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, during a Thursday earnings call, explained that the company is grappling with elevated import costs and is unable to "absorb all the pressure," suggesting prices could rise as a result.
McMillon highlighted that roughly one-third of Walmart's U.S. merchandise originates domestically.
However, the company remains significantly dependent on goods brought in from countries like China, Vietnam, India, Mexico, as well as Canada.
The controversy arose shortly after a breakthrough in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China in Geneva.
As part of the new deal, U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports dropped from 145 percent to 30 percent and China, in turn, lowered levies on American products from 125 percent to 10 percent, with the changes going into effect on May 14.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment