Invaders Shell Zaporizhzhia Region More Than 300 Times In 24 Hours


2025-05-18 01:06:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian forces carried out 343 strikes on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform.

"In total, throughout the day, the occupiers launched 343 attacks on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Russian troops conducted six airstrikes on Kamianske, Huliaipole, and Mala Tokmachka. Additionally, 166 UAVs of various types targeted Lobkove, Kamianske, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka. Stepnohirsk, Lobkove, Mala Tokmachka, and Novodarivka also came under seven MLRS attacks, while 164 artillery strikes hit Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka," the statement said.

Read also: Woman killed in enemy drone attack in Kyiv region, child among the wounded

Local authorities reported four instances of damage to residential apartments, vehicles, and infrastructure.

Fedorov further noted that three women were injured in enemy strikes on Orikhiv.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that two women had been wounded in an enemy attack on Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

