Beat The Heat Naturally: Why Lassi Is The Best Defense Against Dehydration This Summer

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) As climate change continues to disrupt weather patterns globally, its effects are becoming increasingly evident in Pakistan.

This year, temperatures in cities like Peshawar soared in April and May to levels typically seen in peak summer months like June and August. With several regions already gripped by heatwaves, the threat of dehydration is dangerously high.

When temperatures cross 40°C, the human body rapidly loses water. If not replenished promptly, this can lead to heatstroke.

Common symptoms include fatigue, dizziness, digestive issues, weakness, and even fainting.

In a bid to cool down, many turn to chilled soft drinks or artificially flavored beverages. While these may provide momentary relief, they come with a hidden cost.

Loaded with sugar, artificial colors, and chemicals, such drinks can exacerbate health issues.

Not only do they increase the risk of diabetes, but they also strain the kidneys and digestive system. Some individuals may even develop allergic reactions or throat infections due to these ingredients.

The Natural Alternative: Lassi

In such sweltering conditions, nutritionists recommend returning to traditional, natural remedies-chief among them, lassi.

A time-tested beverage made from yogurt, lassi is known for its cooling properties and ability to replenish lost fluids and electrolytes. Rich in probiotics, it aids digestion and boosts immunity, thanks to its natural vitamins and antioxidants.

Lassi is typically available in two flavors-sweet and salty-but modern variations like mango, date, mint, and cucumber-infused lassi offer both taste and nutrition. These varieties not only refresh but also provide essential nourishment.

Nutritionist Tooba Khan warns against excessive use of artificial beverages, stating that their high sugar and caffeine content can worsen dehydration and disrupt gut health.

“Chemical-based drinks contribute to long-term issues like obesity, diabetes, and digestive disorders. Lassi, on the other hand, is a nutritious alternative that supports hydration and overall well-being,” she explained.

Tooba encourages the public to incorporate flavored lassi made with fruits or herbs like mint and cardamom into their daily summer routines. It's a cost-effective, easily available, and home-preparable drink that not only keeps you hydrated but also energized during heatwaves.

Quick Look at Lassi's Benefits:



Replenishes water and salt levels

Aids digestion and gut health

Acts as a natural coolant

A healthier substitute for sugary sodas

Boosts immunity through probiotics Affordable and easy to prepare at home

With the rising threat of heatstroke and dehydration, it's crucial to adopt healthier, natural habits. Turning to traditional drinks like lassi can be a smart and refreshing step toward beating the summer heat. However, those who are lactose intolerant should seek alternative hydrating options suitable for their dietary needs.

So, this summer, skip the soda and embrace lassi-your body will thank you.