Costa Rican Mothers Care During Pregnancy Reduces Complications In Childbirth And The Newborn
These data highlight the importance of improving maternal and neonatal health care. Therefore, aware of this need, Sana Sana, with its health and wellness program: Mother and Baby, offers a comprehensive service with a medical evaluation and personalized guidance for the mother and newborn.
The well-being of the mother and baby is a priority, which is why this program seeks to ensure that every family has access to information and consistent, specialized medical care to ensure a safe process.
For Dr. Silvia Garita, physician in charge of the Sana Sana program:
Pregnancy is a stage full of changes for the entire family environment and a transformation in daily routines, so the best way to cope with it is to first ensure the well-being of both mother and baby. Constant medical care and monitoring are key pillars for a complication-free pregnancy and postpartum period.
Tips for a Healthy Pregnancy
Some recommendations for the mother include:
maintaining a balanced diet with fruits, vegetables, proteins, carbohydrates, and vitamins to provide essential nutrients;
early prenatal care, preferably before the 12th week of pregnancy to monitor the baby and its progress;
100% avoidance of harmful substances such as alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs.
Furthermore, for newborn care, exclusive breastfeeding during the first 6 months provides defenses, nutrients, and strengthens the emotional bond; regular pediatric checkups and proper hygiene.
