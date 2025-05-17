403
Ukrainian gets accused of arson assault on British Premiers house
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian national has been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life following a series of fires in London, one of which occurred at a residence tied to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Metropolitan Police announced on Thursday.
Roman Lavrynovych, 21, from Sydenham in south London, is accused of carrying out three separate arson attacks between May 8 and May 12. The incidents include the torching of a vehicle, a fire at the entrance of a property, and a blaze at a residential address.
The first incident happened on May 8, when a Toyota Rav4 was set on fire in Kentish Town. Although the car once belonged to Starmer, it had been sold to a neighbor, according to the Telegraph. On May 11, another fire occurred at the entrance of a flat in Islington that Starmer reportedly owned in the 1990s. The most serious incident took place in the early hours of May 12, when a fire broke out at Starmer’s current family home in Tufnell Park, now rented by his sister-in-law. While the front door was damaged, no injuries were reported in any of the cases.
Due to the connection to a high-profile political figure, the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command is overseeing the investigation.
Lavrynovych was arrested early Tuesday and remains in custody ahead of a court appearance scheduled for Friday at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.
Prime Minister Starmer condemned the attacks as “an attack on all of us, on our democracy and the values that we stand for.” Authorities are exploring various motives behind the incidents, including the possibility of foreign state involvement, though no concrete evidence has been found.
Lavrynovych’s neighbors described him as a quiet and unassuming individual. “He was just a normal guy,” said one local resident. Another neighbor mentioned that he didn’t speak much English and had never caused any problems.
