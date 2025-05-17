403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Restricts Import Of Some Goods From Bangladesh
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 17 (KUNA) -- India on Saturday put port restrictions on import of certain goods from Bangladesh to India.
The Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement that the Directorate General of Foreign Trade under the ministry has issued a notification imposing port restrictions on the import of certain goods such as readymade garments, processed food items and others from Bangladesh to India.
However, the port restriction mentioned which has come into effect immediately will not apply to Bangladesh goods transiting through India and destined for Nepal and Bhutan.
"Import of all kinds of ready made garments from Bangladesh shall not be allowed from any land port, however, it is allowed only through Nhava Sheva and Kolkata seaports," the statement said.
Import of fruit, fruit flavoured and carbonated drinks; processed food items; cotton and cotton yarn waste; plastic and PVC finished goods, except pigments, dyes, plasticisers and wooden furniture shall not be allowed through any Land Customs Stations and Integrated Check Posts in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram; and LCS Changrabandha and Fulbari in West Bengal, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.
The import of fish, LPG, edible oil, and crushed stone from Bangladesh will not be affected by the port restrictions.
India and Bangladesh relationship soured following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in wake of popular protests and her fleeing to India. (end)
atk
The Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement that the Directorate General of Foreign Trade under the ministry has issued a notification imposing port restrictions on the import of certain goods such as readymade garments, processed food items and others from Bangladesh to India.
However, the port restriction mentioned which has come into effect immediately will not apply to Bangladesh goods transiting through India and destined for Nepal and Bhutan.
"Import of all kinds of ready made garments from Bangladesh shall not be allowed from any land port, however, it is allowed only through Nhava Sheva and Kolkata seaports," the statement said.
Import of fruit, fruit flavoured and carbonated drinks; processed food items; cotton and cotton yarn waste; plastic and PVC finished goods, except pigments, dyes, plasticisers and wooden furniture shall not be allowed through any Land Customs Stations and Integrated Check Posts in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram; and LCS Changrabandha and Fulbari in West Bengal, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.
The import of fish, LPG, edible oil, and crushed stone from Bangladesh will not be affected by the port restrictions.
India and Bangladesh relationship soured following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in wake of popular protests and her fleeing to India. (end)
atk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment