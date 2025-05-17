Basel 'Satisfied' With Eurovision Week As Grand Final Approaches



This content was published on May 17, 2025 - 12:03

Ahead of the final of the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday, authorities in the host city of Basel say the week has so far gone well, without major incidents.

Conradin Cramer, president of canton Basel City's government, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Friday that he was“happy and satisfied” with the week so far.

“Wherever I am and wherever I look, the enthusiasm is huge,” said Cramer, who had himself campaigned strongly for the Eurovision to be held in the city.“People from all different places are enjoying being in Basel.”

Up to 500,000 visitors are expected by the end of the week. On Thursday, Cramer's department said 220,800 guests had attended events in the city's three venues from Saturday to Thursday: 130,000 at Eurovision Village, 80,000 at Eurovision Square (Barfüsserplatz) and 10,800 at the Euro Club.

Emergency services managed to guarantee the safety of guests and the population, cantonal police told Keystone-SDA.

Last Sunday, police officers reacted cautiously and in an exemplary manner to the disruption by pro-Palestinian activists at the opening parade, said Stephanie Eymann, the cantonal minister for justice and security, on Wednesday. In particular, Eymann stressed, the delegation from Israel was not in danger at any time.

Basel's tourism body is also positive about the week.“Everything is going to plan and the various organisations have cooperated well together,” the body's director Letizia Elia told Keystone-SDA. So far, Elia added, she has heard only positive feedback about Basel from guests.

Despite the magnitude of the event, hotels are not expected to be fully booked for the final on Saturday.“Across the entire Basel hotel sector, we expect an occupancy rate of 90-95% for the weekend, with attractive room rates,” said Franz-Xaver Leonhardt, the regional president of HotellerieSuisse.

According to Elia, the fact that hotels are not fully booked is partly due to the fact that many Eurovision fans tend to stay in private accommodation. Beefed-up public transport around the event also make it possible to return home at night or to find accommodation in Germany, France or another Swiss city, said Elia.

