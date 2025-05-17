Govt's QCO Rollout For Electrical Goods Faces Industry Pushback Over Testing, Certification

MENAFN - KNN India)Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, emphasised that Quality Control Orders (QCOs) have consistently gained industry support by enhancing product quality and expanding market access for Indian manufacturers.

Speaking at a Stakeholder Meet organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in New Delhi, Goyal reaffirmed the government's commitment to establishing systems that balance consumer safety with industry competitiveness.

The meeting focused on challenges faced by industry stakeholders regarding the implementation of the Horizontal QCO on "Safety of household, commercial and Similar Electrical Appliances," which was notified by DPIIT on September 20, 2024.

Industry representatives voiced strong support for the QCO's underlying objective of ensuring that only high-quality electrical products are manufactured and sold in India.

However, they presented several implementation concerns, requesting that QCOs be first applied to finished goods before extending to components and raw materials, considering global supply chain complexities.

They also advocated for aligning compliance timelines with domestic manufacturing capabilities and available technologies, proposing a phased implementation approach.

Specific challenges highlighted by industry participants included ambiguity regarding DC-supplied and battery-operated appliances, insufficient product manuals and testing laboratories for all 85 appliances on the illustrative list, certification difficulties for both domestic and foreign manufacturers, inadequate timeframes for obtaining Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, and issues related to legacy stock and non-acceptance of non-BIS marked products on e-commerce platforms.

Minister Goyal acknowledged these concerns and indicated willingness to consider extending the QCO implementation timeline and addressing legacy stock issues.

He invited industry representatives to develop proposals for establishing additional testing facilities equipped with modern technology across various sectors, including public-funded laboratories, public sector enterprises, and state government institutions, to create robust testing infrastructure accessible nationwide.

DPIIT is collaborating closely with BIS to enhance the testing and certification ecosystem, aiming to make it more accessible, efficient, and affordable, particularly for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The meeting saw active participation from representatives of leading industry players and associations, including CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, CEAMA, RAMA, ICEA, IFMA, and SMTA, as well as the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

(KNN Bureau)