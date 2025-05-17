403
Qatar justifies present of ‘flying palace’ to US
(MENAFN) Qatar has pushed back against criticism surrounding its plan to gift a luxury Boeing aircraft to the United States, asserting the move is a routine diplomatic gesture, not a political favor. In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani described the offer as a straightforward government-to-government exchange.
The aircraft in question—a Boeing 747-8 valued at $400 million—is intended for the U.S. Department of Defense to temporarily replace Air Force One while the country waits for new presidential aircraft from Boeing. Delivery of the new planes has been repeatedly delayed due to production issues.
Some U.S. Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns that President Donald Trump could personally benefit from the deal, an accusation Trump has denied. “This is clearly between two governments, not individuals,” Al-Thani said. “There’s nothing controversial here.”
He also dismissed Republican concerns that the gift might allow Qatar to gain influence over Washington, citing a long history of cooperation between the two nations. Al-Thani highlighted Qatar’s assistance with counterterrorism efforts, its role in the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, and mediation in hostage releases involving American citizens in Gaza.
Trump defended the move, stating, “Only a FOOL would not accept this,” and emphasized that the jet is a gift to the U.S. government, not to him personally.
The U.S. currently operates aging Boeing 747-200 aircraft for Air Force One duties, in use since the early 1990s. Plans for two new 747-8 aircraft have been delayed, with delivery now expected between 2027 and 2028 due to cost overruns and technical challenges.
Al-Thani’s remarks came as President Trump visited Qatar during his Middle East tour. During the trip, the White House announced a sweeping $1.2 trillion economic agreement with Qatar, which includes a major Boeing deal for up to 210 jets.
