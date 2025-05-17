403
‘Ghost’ gets booted from Italian parliament
(MENAFN) An Italian opposition lawmaker was forcibly removed from parliament on Wednesday after staging a protest dressed as a ghost to criticize alleged government efforts to suppress voter participation.
Riccardo Magi, a member of the +Europa party, wore a white sheet with eyeholes and the word “Referendum” written across it. From his seat, he shouted in protest during a parliamentary session, accusing the government of trying to undermine voter turnout for upcoming national referendums. The votes, scheduled for next month, will address topics such as citizenship laws for foreigners and the repeal of certain labor reforms.
The protest was quickly shut down when Lorenzo Fontana, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, ordered Magi to be removed. A group of ushers and five security personnel were seen dragging him from the chamber.
Following the incident, Magi posted a video of his protest on X, stating, “They can drag the ghost of the Referendum away from the chamber, but they will not stop us from trying to inform Italians.”
He emphasized that the government has a duty to inform citizens about the upcoming referendums and urged the public to vote on June 8 and 9 “without fear.”
