Ukraine's National Guard Unveils Modernized MLRS On Off-Road Vehicle Platform

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, has unveiled a modernized multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) adapted to meet the demands of contemporary warfare.

The announcement was made on Pivnenko's official Facebook page, according to Ukrinform.

"Modernized MLRS: another innovation in the National Guard of Ukraine. The National Guard is actively enhancing its combat capabilities by introducing new equipment and adapting existing systems to modern battlefield requirements," Pivnenko wrote.

One key development is the modernization of the 122mm MLRS system mounted on an HMMWV (Humvee) chassis. This new platform successfully completed testing in 2024 and has since been refined based on real-world combat feedback and recommendations from operational units.

According to Pivnenko, the upgraded system not only increases the effectiveness of fire support but also showcases an innovative approach to rearmament. The HMMWV-based platform provides excellent mobility and off-road performance, reaching speeds of up to 100 km/h and navigating difficult terrain with ease.

Thanks to its compact size and lightweight design, the system remains difficult to detect by enemy reconnaissance assets, allowing for rapid strike-and-withdraw tactics. It has a maximum firing range of up to 40 km (depending on the type of ammunition used) and a launch module that holds six 122mm rockets, delivering high-density fire.

A key feature of the modernization is the integration of advanced digital fire control and targeting systems. The platform is equipped with an automated suite that reduces the time from target detection to fire mission execution to just a few minutes. Electric drives for vertical and horizontal aiming ensure improved accuracy. Integration with UAV reconnaissance assets allows for real-time target data transmission, significantly enhancing strike precision.

The crew's safety and operational comfort have also been improved. The upgraded cabin features reinforced armor (protecting against small arms fire and shrapnel) and a reconfigured interior for greater ergonomic efficiency during prolonged missions.

Electronic warfare (EW) systems have been installed to counter enemy drones and radar detection systems, reducing the risk of the launcher being located and targeted.

A three-person crew - commander, gunner, and driver - can operate the system efficiently thanks to its user-friendly interface.

Pivnenko said that the new MLRS meets the demand for compact, maneuverable systems capable of providing fire support at the company and battalion levels. In the context of ongoing warfare, the platform's mobility and low visibility enable effective target engagement while collaboration with signals intelligence and aerial reconnaissance units helps avoid counter-battery fire.

He added that the system aligns well with the principles of maneuver warfare, where speed and coordination are key to operational success.

Moreover, this project highlights Ukraine's ability to adapt proven technologies to meet its own needs by combining domestic engineering with foreign platforms.

Pivnenko said that the modernization of the MLRS is part of the National Guard's broader strategy to rearm and strengthen national defense capabilities.

"This work not only reinforces Ukraine's battlefield position but also helps preserve the lives of our soldiers by minimizing crew risks," he said.

Photo credit: Oleksandr Pivnenko / Facebook