STAIRS To Host A Grand Celebration Of Unity, Youth, And Sports Leadership Through National Games & Ek Bharat Ek Lakshya Awards 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Reimagining sport as a powerful language of transformation and national unity, the STAIRS Foundation (Society for Transformation, Inclusion, and Recognition through Sports) is set to host one of India's most significant youth and sports gatherings - the STAIRS National Games 2025 and EBEL (Ek Bharat Ek Lakshya) Awards 2025.
Scheduled for Monday, 19 May 2025, at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, the event marks a milestone in grassroots sports and youth leadership, showcasing how ethical participation and community engagement can build a more inclusive and future-ready India. The day will begin with the official launch of the STAIRS National Games 2025, bringing together young athletes from over 20 states, championing a level-playing field where performance, not privilege, defines success. The STAIRS National Sports Excellence Awards 2025 will recognise unsung heroes - coaches, educators, volunteers, and institutions who have shaped India's sports culture at the grassroots.
The centrepiece of the evening will be the presentation of the EBEL Awards 2025 - among India's most aspirational recognitions in youth and sports transformation. Celebrating contributions across education, wellness, inclusion, innovation, and leadership, these awards will honour both local changemakers and global allies, narrating a bold new vision for empowering youth across borders and beyond barriers.
The event will be graced by a distinguished lineup of dignitaries and special guests who bring with them diverse expertise and a shared commitment to youth empowerment through sports. Leading the occasion as Chief Guest will be Shri Pankaj Kumar Singh, Hon'ble Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Transport, and Information Technology. Joining him as the Guest of Honour is His Excellency Patrick John Rata, High Commissioner of New Zealand to India and Ambassador to Nepal. Among the special guests are Shri Sheeshpal Rajput, Chairman of the Gujarat State Yog Board; Shri Vikram K. Porwal (IPS), Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi; and Shri Ajit Sharan, Former Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and current Chair of the STAIRS Foundation Advisory Board. Adding to the inspiration of the evening will be STAIRS Brand Ambassadors - Gaurav Bidhuri, international boxing champion; Amit Sadh, acclaimed actor and youth advocate; and Rohtash Chaudhary, para-athlete and motivational icon - all united in their endorsement of sport as a vehicle for national transformation.
Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Siddhartha Upadhyay, Founder & President of STAIRS Foundation, states:“We are building a scalable and sustainable model of youth empowerment. By combining sports, education, equity, and ethical leadership, we're nurturing not just athletes but visionary citizens. The STAIRS platform is about democratising opportunity, amplifying grassroots voices, and preparing India's youth to lead, inspire, and transform. India's future will rise from its playgrounds.”
It will also feature high-energy performances including taekwondo, jump rope, and yoga, complemented by audiovisual showcases tracing STAIRS' journey. Red-carpet arrivals, media engagements, and ambassador interactions will reflect the growing movement for youth-first sports leadership. With a long-term vision aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - particularly in health, education, gender equality, and peacebuilding - the EBEL platform aims to evolve as a national and global stage for youth empowerment. The initiative also encourages international collaboration through partnerships with embassies, sports federations, and youth organisations worldwide.
Through these initiatives, the STAIRS Foundation reaffirms its commitment to building a sports-driven, youth-powered India - where every playground becomes a platform for leadership, unity, and inclusive development.
