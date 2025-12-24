Gaurav Gera Revisits 10-Year Journey With Ranveer Singh, From 'Chutki-Shopkeeper' To 'Dhurandhar'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Actor and content creator Gaurav Gera took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he recalled his long and unexpected journey with superstar Ranveer Singh, stretching from a viral social media video in 2015 to the sets of“Dhurandhar” in 2025.

Gaurav took to Instagram and shared that their first“meeting” dates back to 2015, when his iconic character Chutki walked into a shopkeeper's store asking, in her trademark innocent tone, for inner garments. The video went viral, making Chutki a household name and spawning countless shares and laughs online.

Sharing the then popular“Dubsmash” video, Gaurav wrote:““Hum pehle bhi mile hai... Hamza

1. 2015 mein - Chutki aayi thi Shopkeeper ki dukaan par. Bholi si awaaz mein boli:“Shopkeeper inner garment Dena” Video gaya viral. #chutkichaddi #chutkishopkeeper”

A few months later, the same scene returned with a new spin and Gaurav shared that video too. This time, Chutki was facing Ranveer Singh, who played the Shopkeeper. The dialogue remained the same, the energy was familiar, but instead of a product, the moment turned into a reel that once again took social media by storm.

“Phir thoda twist aaya - Kuch mahine baad 2015 Mai..Wahi scene, wahi dialogues.. bas is baar Chutki ko Shopkeeper ki jagah mile RS. Chaddi Nahi mili, Reel bani, woh bhi udi. #ChutkiRanveerSingh,” he wrote.

The circle completed itself in 2025, when Gaurav and Ranveer came together again for“Dhurandhar”, where the director Aditya Dhar sent the livewire star to Aalam Juice Centre for a scene in the movie.

He wrote:“Cut to 2025. Das saal baad, Dhar Saab @adityadharfilms ne Aalam juice Centre pe @ranveersingh ko bheja.. aur RS ne poocha“Yahan Koi, kaam milega?” #Dhurandhar.”

“Ps - I had grown full beard and we all were sitting for the mind blowing narration, was long narration ( now we all know ).. in the washroom break, I was sitting and RS comes from behind my chair and says..“ Chutki washroom jayegi?“ I was like Leh.. meri itni Dadhi waste ho gayi... That is Him, Sadda Hamza The warm, friendly Superstar.”