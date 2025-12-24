Smith To Lead Australia As Host Confirms To Play With Four Quicks, No Spinner In MCG Test

MENAFN - IANS) Melbourne, Dec 25 (IANS) Australian stand-in captain Steve Smith opted for an all-pace attack for the fourth Ashes Test against England with the hosts yet to settle on their Playing XI.

Smith announced the final 12 for the fourth Test after Australia's last training session on Thursday and said selectors would assess the“quite furry” MCG pitch again on Friday morning before finalising their pace attack, with Michael Neser, Brendan Doggett and returning quick Jhye Richardson vying for the final two places.

"We've landed on a 12, we just want to take a look at the wicket tomorrow. We're going to be playing four quicks and no spinner. (The pitch) has 10mm of grass, quite furry, quite green.

"I dare say it's going to offer quite a bit, particularly (day one) is similar conditions to today, quite cold and overcast so I dare say there's going to be quite a bit of movement," Smith told reporters on Thursday morning.

"You just got to play what surface you're presented with; this one looks like it's going to offer a fair bit of assistance for the seam bowlers and the weather throughout the week looks conducive for that too.

"I think if Nathan (Lyon) was (available), we'd probably still be having the same conversation as well, so it's certainly nothing to do with Todd's skill," he added.

If selected, Richardson will end a four-year drought between Test matches this week, with his most recent appearance in the national red-ball side coming back in December 2021.

"It's exciting to see Richardson back into the fold, he's had a pretty long layoff with injury, and we know the skills he can posses. He's done it against England before in an Ashes. We've seen when he's had the opportunity at this level, he's been outstanding," Smith said.

Reserve wicketkeeper Josh Inglis drops out to make way for Smith, who missed last week's Adelaide Test with a vestibular illness, while captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon remain sidelined with injuries.

“I'm far better than I was last week. I obviously had a few bad days before the Test and for the first couple of days of the Test, and then all my vestibular stuff settled down.

“I'm feeling 100 per cent. It was a shame to miss that one. It looked like a pretty nice wicket for batting. I was watching in the hotel those first two days, and wished I could have been out there, but it was the right call at that stage. I was struggling," Smith said.

Smith also confirmed that veteran Usman Khawaja and wicketkeeper Alex Carey would bat at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, with all-rounder Cameron Green sliding down to No. 7.

Australia XII for fourth Test: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson