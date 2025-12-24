India: Over 10 Burn To Death After Bus Collides With Fuel Tanker Truck In Karnataka

Over 10 persons were killed when a fuel tanker truck crashed against a luxury sleeper bus in India's Karnataka state. The accident occurred near Gorlathu village in Chitradurga district in on National Highway 48 early on Thursday, police said. The bus caught fire under the impact, leading to loss of over 10 lives according to preliminary reports, ANI said.

The bus, with 32 passengers, was on its way to Gokarna when it was engulfed in flames under the impact of the collision. Most of the deceased were burnt alive inside the vehicle, East Zone Inspector General of Police Ravikanthe Gowda said.

Gowda told ANI in an earlier update, "A seabird bus was going to Gokarna. A fuel tanker truck rammed into the bus by jumping over the divider. As per preliminary investigation, eight people have died, a few escaped with injuries, and the container driver also died."

He added, "In total, nine people have died... One injured person has been referred to the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru as their 20% body has been burnt... According to our information, there were 32 people on the bus, including the driver and the conductor... A school bus travelling from T Dasarahalli to Dandeli, travelling parallel, also collided with the burnt bus. Fortunately, nothing happened to the 48 students who were on that bus. That school bus driver is the eyewitness to the whole incident. We are also recording his statement... Further enquiry is on..."

The number of casualties is reported to have risen since then.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences over the tragedy and offered compensation to the victim's families.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh (Dh8,209) from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 (Dh2,052)."