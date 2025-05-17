Drone Strike On Bus In Sumy Region: Nine Dead, Injury Toll Rises To Seven

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Sumy region, the number of people injured in a Russian drone strike on a bus near Bilopillia has risen to seven.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported the update on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Rescue workers used specialized equipment to retrieve the bodies of the deceased from the wreckage of the bus.

Preliminary reports indicate that nine people were killed, and seven others sustained injuries.

Entire family killed by Russian drone strike on bus in Sumy region – Zelensky

Early on Saturday, May 17, Russian forces launched a Lancet drone strike targeting a civilian bus near Bilopillia in the Sumy region. Initial reports indicated nine fatalities and four injuries.

Days of mourning have been declared in Bilopillia and Sumy to honor the victims.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service