Turkey holds discussions on Russia, Ukraine ceasefire

2025-05-17 06:24:07
(MENAFN) Reaching a conclusion on Friday, top level peace negotiations held by turkey within expansive attempts to settle the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reported in his Introductory speech to the delegations that “we must seize this opportunity to advance on the path to peace. Every day of delay causes more losses of life.”

Hakan Fidan reported on X, previously known as twitter “Today was an important day for world peace,” commenting on Istanbul peace negotiations. Additionally, he reported that turkey mediated discussions that concluded the trading of 1,000 captives from both sides partaking in a typed truce conditions.

“Parties also have agreed in principle to come together again,” Fidan added, “as Türkiye, we will continue to make every effort to enable a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.”

