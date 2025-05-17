Doha Metro Introduces New Bus Route From Ras Bu Fontas
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Rail has announced a new metrolink bus service to serve the residents of Al Thumama Area.
Starting from May 18, 2025, Route M150 will begin service from Ras Bu Fontas on the Red Line for those living in the Zone 46 of Al Thumama, stated the Doha Metro on its social media.
The M150 route will cover those residing between Al Thumama Stadium and the Kharamaa Awareness Park and includes Al Meera, Al Furjan market and about three independent schools in the vicinity.
The metrolink is a feeder bus network providing connecting to Qatar Rail customers within a few kilometer radius of the Doha Metro stations.
