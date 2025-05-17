In Last Day, 145 Combat Engagements Took Place In Frontline, Most Intense In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On May 16, 145 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded at the frontline yesterday.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 17.

Yesterday, the Russians launched one missile and 63 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used one missile and dropped 112 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the enemy used 2,596 kamikaze drones and fired 5,653 times, including 135 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian army carried out air strikes near the settlements of Dmytrivka, Studenok, Miropilske, Chuykivka, Oleksandrivka in Sumy region; Tymofiivka, Hatne, Kreidianka in Kharkiv region; Pokrovsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Shevchenko Pershe, Stara Mykolaivka, Sukhyi Yar, Novoukrainka, Dachne in Donetsk region; Malynivka, Vysoke, Huliaypole, Novodarivka, Lukianivske in Zaporizhzhia region.

Aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and one air defense facility of the Russians.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Stroyivka and Kamianka.

Four hostile attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector over the last day. Ukrainian defense forces repelled Russian assaults towards Kolisnykivka, Novoosynove and near Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 17 times, trying to advance near Hrekivka, Torske, Yampolivka, Kolodiazy and towards Shyikivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siverskyi sector, in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Bilohorivka, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian troops' positions four times.

Two firefights were registered in the Kramatorsk sector near Chasiv Yar and Kurdyumivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske and in the direction of Diliyivka, Katerynivka, Pleshchyivka and Novospaske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped 52 Russian assault and offensive actions in the areas of Novosergiyivka, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and towards Novoukrainka, Oleksiyivka, Poltavka, Yablunivka, Stara Mykolaivka and Nova Poltavka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked 18 times in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Shevchenko, Novosilky and in the direction of Bahatyr and Zelenyi Pole.

No combat engagements were registered in the Huliaypole and Prydniprovsky sectors.

Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks near Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky in the Orikhiv sector.

There were 13 firefights in the Kursk sector. Russian troops conducted 20 air strikes, dropped 37 guided bombs, and fired 195 artillery rounds, including 11 from multiple launch rocket systems.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to May 17, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 972,600 people, including 910 people over the past day.

Photo: AFU