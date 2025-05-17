UAE Secures Major US Tech And Energy Deals Amid AI Chip Agreement

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The United Arab Emirates has finalised a significant agreement with the United States to import advanced American-made artificial intelligence semiconductors, marking a pivotal step in Abu Dhabi's ambition to become a global AI hub. The deal, announced during President Donald Trump's Gulf tour, permits the UAE to import 500,000 Nvidia H100 chips annually, facilitating the development of large-scale data centres in the region.

This agreement coincides with the UAE's broader commitment to invest $1.4 trillion in the U.S. over the next decade, focusing on sectors such as AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, and manufacturing. The investment framework includes partnerships with major U.S. companies like BlackRock, Microsoft, and Global Infrastructure Partners, aiming to mobilise up to $100 billion for next-generation data centres and energy infrastructure.

A key component of the deal is the construction of a 10-square-mile, 5-gigawatt data centre in Abu Dhabi, led by Emirati firm G42 and involving several U.S. tech companies. This facility is set to be the largest of its kind outside the United States, significantly enhancing the UAE's data processing capabilities and supporting its AI initiatives.

The agreement also includes substantial U.S. investments in the UAE, with American energy companies expected to invest in upstream oil and gas and unconventional energy projects. Top U.S. firms such as ExxonMobil, Oxy, and EOG Resources are involved in these initiatives, reflecting a deepening of bilateral energy ties.

President Trump's Gulf tour, which included visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, focused on securing financial commitments from wealthy energy producers to boost the U.S. economy and create jobs. The UAE's pledge to increase its energy sector investments in the United States to $440 billion by 2035, up from the current $70 billion, underscores the success of this diplomatic effort.

The UAE's strategic shift towards the U.S. in technology and energy sectors is seen as a move to decouple from Chinese influence, particularly in AI. Emirati officials have explicitly pursued this realignment to secure U.S. technology transfers, including advanced semiconductors like Nvidia's H100 GPUs. This pivot follows U.S. pressure to remove Chinese equipment from critical infrastructure, exemplified by G42's removal of Huawei technology from its data centres.

The $1.4 trillion investment framework also encompasses initiatives in critical minerals and industrial capacity. The UAE's $1.2 billion mining partnership with Orion Resource Partners targets lithium, cobalt, and rare earth metals essential for AI hardware and renewable energy systems. Additionally, Emirates Global Aluminum plans to build the first new aluminum smelter in the U.S. in 35 years, aiming to nearly double the country's domestic production.

