Leagend Unveils Advanced Thermal Imaging Collection To Enhance Driving Safety

- Arthur KingslySHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- leagend, a global leader in battery-testing and monitoring technologies, has extended to vehicle-safety technologies with its all-new Thermal Imagers collection, expanding its product portfolio into cutting-edge infrared vision systems. Featuring three distinct solutions- TC810 Automotive Infrared Night Vision System, and TC101 and TC102 handheld thermal imaging cameras for Android and iOS platforms-this lineup is engineered to give drivers and professionals the power to“see beyond the dark” and dramatically improve safety on the road and in low-visibility environments.A New Era of AI-Powered Night VisionAt the heart of leagend's Thermal Imagers collection is leagend TC810 Automotive Infrared Thermal Imaging Night Vision System, a windshield-mounted device designed to integrate with vehicles' existing driver-assistance architectures. Leveraging advanced infrared sensors and real-time AI analytics, leagend TC810 identifies pedestrians, animals and obstacles on or near the roadway-even under complete darkness or in severe weather conditions. By overlaying thermal signatures onto the driver's standard display, it provides an intuitive warning interface that can detect heat patterns invisible to conventional headlights or camera-based systems.Handheld Precision for Professionals and EnthusiastsRecognizing diverse market needs, leagend's collection also includes two portable thermal imagers:- leagend TC101 Thermal Imaging Camera for Android: A rugged, palm-sized unit that connects via USB-C or Wi-Fi to Android smartphones and tablets. With a 160×120 infrared sensor and up to 25Hz frame rate, it delivers crisp thermal images and onboard temperature measurement, supporting both manual spot-meter readings and full-scene isotherm mapping.- leagend TC102 Thermal Imaging Camera for iOS: Featuring identical core imaging hardware, leagend TC102 is tailored for seamless use with iPhones and iPads via Lightning or Wi-Fi. Its companion iOS app offers real-time temperature profiling, multi-palette visualization and on-device report generation-ideal for building inspections, electrical troubleshooting and outdoor adventures.Integration with AI Driving AssistantUniquely, all three thermal imagers are built to work in concert with leagend's AI-driving-assistant ecosystem. By feeding continuous thermal data into the company's central processing unit, users benefit from predictive collision warnings, adaptive headlight control and automated logging of potential hazards. This AI synergy not only enhances reaction times but also contributes to comprehensive fleet-wide safety analytics for commercial operators.Key Benefits Across ApplicationsThe new leagend Thermal Imagers collection addresses a range of safety and diagnostic challenges:- Automotive Safety: Night-time collisions involving pedestrians and wildlife account for a significant portion of road fatalities. leagend TC810's infrared detection can reduce such incidents by alerting drivers up to 500 meters ahead of obstacles.- Building and Infrastructure Inspections: Electrical faults, water leaks and insulation defects emit unique thermal signatures. leagend TC101 and leagend TC102 enable rapid, non-invasive surveys, pinpointing problem areas before catastrophic failures occur.- Search and Rescue: In disaster-response scenarios or wilderness operations, handheld thermal imagers help locate survivors by detecting human body heat, even through light foliage or smoke.- Industrial Maintenance: Mechanical overheating and fluid leaks in heavy equipment often precede breakdowns. Thermal cameras provide an early warning system, allowing maintenance teams to plan repairs and avoid costly downtime.Global Sales Network and SupportTo ensure rapid deployment and local support, leagend has appointed regional sales experts across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Oceania and Africa. Interested customers can engage with designated contacts to request demonstrations, obtain datasheets or discuss OEM integration opportunities.About leagendWith over 20 years of innovation in precision battery testing, monitoring and charging solutions, leagend has broadened its mission to encompass holistic vehicle-safety technologies. Its Thermal Imagers collection represents the company's commitment to leveraging advanced algorithms, AI integration and rugged hardware design to meet the evolving needs of transportation, industrial and public-safety sectors worldwide.As leagend continues to drive forward with continuous product development and a global service network, the introduction of its Thermal Imagers collection marks a significant milestone in its pursuit of“leading technologies and algorithms” for safer, smarter mobility and diagnostics.

