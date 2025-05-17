ROX Motor Surpasses 10,000 Global Deliveries, With UAE Sales Exceeding 2,000 As Market Demand Strengthens In The Middle East

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– ROX Motor, a global luxury new energy vehicle brand committed to becoming the leading new energy vehicle brand for outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts worldwide by 2030, announced at Auto Shanghai 2025 that its global deliveries have surpassed 10,000 units, marking a new milestone in the brand's growth journey.

In the UAE, one of ROX Motor's key overseas markets, ROX 01 continues to earn widespread recognition for its robust all-terrain capabilities, refined driving experience, and versatility across diverse outdoor scenarios. To date, over 2,000 units have been sold in the UAE, placing it among the top five best-selling luxury all-terrain SUVs in the market. Notably, ROX 01 has also been selected as UAE MOI Vehicle, further affirming the product's strength and reliability.

“Innovation and a global outlook have shaped our path from the start,” said Jarvis Yan, Founder and CEO of ROX Motor.“Surpassing 10,000 global sales marks an exciting milestone – but it's only the beginning. As we look ahead, the Middle East will continue to be a key pillar of our international growth. It is fast-moving, forward-thinking, and aligned with our vision for intelligent mobility.”