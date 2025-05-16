IOVA Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors Of The Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA ) securities between May 9, 2024 and May 8, 2025. Iovance is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company which develops and commercializes cell therapies for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) new Authorized Treatment Centers ("ATCs") were experiencing longer timelines to begin treating patients with Amtagvi; (2) the Company's sales team and new ATCs were ineffective in patient identification and patient selection for Amtagvi, leading to higher patient drop-offs; (3) the foregoing dynamics led to higher costs and lower revenue because ATCs could not keep pace with manufactured product; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 8, 2025, Iovance released its first quarter 2025 financial results, revealing a quarterly total product revenue of $49.3 million, a significant decline from the prior quarter's $73.7 million. The Company also announced its full fiscal year 2025 total product revenue guidance had been slashed from $450 million - $475 million to $250 million - $300 million, a reduction of over 40% at the midpoint. The Company revealed it was "revising full-year 2025 revenue guidance to reflect recent launch dynamics" of Amtagvi. The Company further revealed "[t]he updated forecast considers experience with ATC [authorized treatment center] growth trajectories and treatment timelines for new ATCs." On this news, the price of Iovance shares declined $1.42 per share, or 44.8%, to close at $1.75 per share on May 9, 2025.

You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class are required to file their papers with the court by July 14, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

