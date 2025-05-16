403
Qatar Key Mediator In Disputes, Conflicts Around World: US Official
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar plays a key role in mediation to resolve disputes and conflicts around the world and not only the region, Samuel Warburg, the regional spokesman for the US State Department told Gulf Times in an exclusive online interview.
"We recently saw the visit of the US Special Envoy for African Affairs, who held important meetings in Doha regarding some conflicts in African. This is a significant role that is not only regional but also international," he told Gulf Times Editor-in-Chief Faisal Abdulhameed al-Mudahka.
Warburg and al-Mudahka discussed a wide range of topics related to the importance of the just-concluded visit of US President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE. Here is the full interview:
Faisal Abdulhameed al-Mudahka : For a start we would like to welcome you to Gulf Times Newspaper. This is our first meeting happening within festive atmosphere in Qatar on the occasion the visit of President Trump, as the first US president on an official visit to Qatar, which featured a packed programme and official receptions and dinner. Besides, a festival was there all over Qatar to celebrate this visit. There has also been a general state of optimism within Qatar and the Arabian Gulf and the Arab world after the visit to Saudi Arabia and the announcement of lifting the sanctions on Syria embracing it again within the international community. This gave rise to big hopes in the Arab World. Why did the US president opt to visit the Arabian Gulf countries starting with Saudi Arabia, then Qatar and the UAE, which is his first official visit outside US after taking power. This was not the practice of previous US presidents.
Samuel Warburg: I would like to thank you Mr Faisal and all the Qatari media as this is a historical meeting full of details. We as diplomats, including me who have worked in this region for more than 20 years, we believe this is an important visit from different perspectives. In 2025, with so many sophisticated means of media we have the ability to follow up all the details of this visit minute by minute on-air live, which is something good. It is not only diplomacy and politics but the personal friendship between President Trump and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Amir of Qatar. We have seen this clearly through various media.
President Trump opted to start with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE because he knows the important role played by these countries in addition to their economic and security value. Further, they are flourishing countries and home to great technological development and advancement. They are not only regional powers but rather international powers that participate in maintaining stability in the world. For instance, Qatar plays a role in mediation to resolve disputes and conflicts around the world and not only the region. We recently saw the visit of the US Special Envoy for African Affairs, who held important meetings in Doha regarding some conflicts in Africa. This is a significant role that is not only regional but also international. For all this, President Trump wanted to visit this region.
Al-Mudahka : The visit of President Trump has even a popular side as people were very happy when the sanctions on Syria were lifted and this was announced in Saudi Arabia. My second question is how to see relations between Qatar and the US regarding Qatar's role as a mediator even though such mediation brings to Qatar lots of annoyance from hostile media and rumours, which could be a normal consequence in modern world. How do you see Qatar mediation in the issues of Gaza, the Afghan issue, and we have some achieved some success previously in this. There was also some Qatari mediation regarding the Iranian issue in Oman, and the issue of Yemen.
Warburg : I have been a diplomat for more than 20 years, the role of Qatar as mediator is not something new not only during Trump or Biden administrations but it started back in 1972. For us as diplomats we know, but the general American people may not know. We know such things in the White House and other US departments. Since I joined the US State Department in 2004, we knew this. It is good that with this visit that we show the whole world this true and good image of Qatar and the role played by Qatar for the American people and other world peoples. We should thank the Qatar government and officials, for its mediation on various conflicts between Hamas and Israel, some parties in Afghanistan, some parties in Africa and others. Qatar plays an important role for many years and has a potential to play such a role.
Al-Mudahka : What is your view on the rumours spread about Qatar?
Warburg : Qatar is a trustworthy mediator with integrity and honesty.
Al-Mudahka : Regarding the visit to Al Udeid Air Base and its expansion plans, how do you evaluate the Qatar-US military relationships previously and now and in the future?
Warburg: The US-Qatar defence, military and security relations is considered a foundation for stability in the region. Al-Udeid Air Base is considered one of the largest in the world. We appreciate the existing coordination between Qatar and the US and this base enables us jointly to co-ordinate defence and security co-operation to enhance security in the region and to share information, experience and expertise.
President Trump prefers the diplomatic course in all issues, for instance regarding Gaza, Yemen and Iran. He does not like to use the military option as the first course. However, we have to be ready alongside our friends and allies in the region for any scenarios. We appreciate this coordination and cooperation with Qatar. We know that this is not something new in Trump's Administration because Qatar's designation as a major non-Nato ally of the US has been there for years.
We have conducted numerous military exercises, and exchanged experiences and expertise. It is not something new but President Trump wants now to stress this security and military relationship because we have some challenges and conflicts in the world. He wants to stress that we have such a strong and steadfast relation with our allies in the region.
Al-Mudahka : Hamad International Airport has made a record with around 40mn passengers with Qatar Airways flying to numerous important states in the US including Texas and others. What is the significance of the Boeing deal, how important it is for America and Qatar. How you see it?
Warburg: For sure this deal is important for both parties as it will give more jobs for the Americans in Boeing and will give Qatari people a chance to expand in travel industry and more visitors can come to Qatar to see the important and key developments there. President Trump wanted to focus on this deal during his visit to Doha because it is a major and important deal. However, unfortunately, he did not have the time to focus on other very important deals for both sides.
According to the White House statement there other important deals in aviation, energy, gas and oil, artificial intelligence, technology and renewable energy. The American people and companies have potential to partner with the Qatari private sector. We want to build relations with Qatar not only on the official side and leadership level only but rather on the popular and people to people level and the US and Qatari companies, which is a very good thing.
Al-Mudahka : Regarding the Palestinian issue, His Highness the Amir said in his speech that Qatar can provide accessibility and support and the US can provide power. Power and accessibility can create peace. Many people said that Gaza said issue was not mentioned and there were high expectations in this regard. How do you see this?
Warburg : Generally speaking from the official perspective, we appreciate all the efforts and not only since October 7 and the start of the war with Hamas attacks. We have to appreciate the efforts for years exerted by Qatar, His Highness the Amir and the Qatari people in supporting the Palestinian people. We have also been consulting and talking with the Qatari side for years because its relations with the Palestinian people, and we want to continue this. Of course, during the meetings held throughout this visit, President Trump had the opportunity to present the American view and listen to other views. We as the United States cannot impose our will on the region, the Palestinian people or Israel.
Ultimately, the US sees that there must be a peaceful settlement between the Israeli and Palestinians. We now focus on all the efforts to end the war, to deliver the humanitarian aid and release the hostages. After ending this war, there is a role for peaceful settlement in regard to the two-state solution and the potential for the Palestinian people to live in dignity, peace and prosperity like their Israeli neighbours. We see that it is time to end this war.
Steve Witkoff, the US Special Envoy to the Middle East was in Doha to end this war and he is working round the clock. We will continue working with this mediation with Qatar, Egypt and Hamas and the Israeli side. There were lots of hopes that will be declaration during this visit in this regard. Yet, we still do not have the information to offer anything but the most important thing is the continuous efforts to end this war and help the people in the Gaza Strip to live without such violence and fear. We will continue working for this target.
Al-Mudahka : What are your hopes and your view of the future?
Warburg : I can say two things. First, in our lives as humans and diplomats sometimes many years, may be 20 years, pass by without changes. Sometimes, within one day or night we can see many deep and serious changes. We have seen this in the past few days. Only three days ago, President Trump said in a press conference in the White House that he had the intentions to lift the sanctions (on Syria). After he arrived in Saudi Arabia, he said that he will lift it and within a day there was a historical meeting with the new Syrian president. For the Gulf and Arab people in the region, we have to sit and think about such changes and see a real progress in this regard.
The message of President Trump to the region is that he has a new course of action. He carries new way of equal partners, when we respect the other and we want offer something positive from the US. We also want to benefit from the experiences of this region as they have many years of stability, fighting terrorism, coexistence, and cooperation. We have already entered a new phase to start such relations.
Al-Mudahka: I agree with you that Arab and Gulf peoples have a lot to offer to the US and I think this partnership will be a new phase. Thank you from Doha, hope to have further meetings.
Warburg: Thank you.
