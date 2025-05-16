Russia Preparing Orphaned Children From Occupied Donetsk Region For War Against Ukraine CCD
According to Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) reported this on Telegram .
"In Russian-occupied Donetsk and Amvrosiivka, orphaned children are being trained in military disciplines under the supervision of instructors from the 'Voin' ['Warrior'] center. The training includes tactical medicine, UAV operation, and basic military instruction, conducted by participants and veterans of the war against Ukraine. These children - among the most vulnerable social groups - are effectively being prepared for combat, which crosses all ethical boundaries," the statement said.
The militarization of children in a conflict zone is not only morally unacceptable - it may also constitute a violation of international humanitarian law, including the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Geneva Conventions, both of which prohibit the recruitment or use of children in armed conflict.Read also: Russians establish new military base in Mariupol
The CCD said that Russia is deliberately using orphanage systems in the occupied territories as tools for ideological indoctrination, militarization, and grooming a new generation for service in the occupying state's military.
Ukraine earlier called on the OSCE to investigate the militarization of children in the temporarily occupied territories.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment