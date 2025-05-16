Russia Preparing Orphaned Children From Occupied Donetsk Region For War Against Ukraine CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied cities of Donetsk and Amvrosiivka, Russian forces are training orphaned children in military skills - effectively preparing them to take part in the war against Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) reported this on Telegram .

"In Russian-occupied Donetsk and Amvrosiivka, orphaned children are being trained in military disciplines under the supervision of instructors from the 'Voin' ['Warrior'] center. The training includes tactical medicine, UAV operation, and basic military instruction, conducted by participants and veterans of the war against Ukraine. These children - among the most vulnerable social groups - are effectively being prepared for combat, which crosses all ethical boundaries," the statement said.

The militarization of children in a conflict zone is not only morally unacceptable - it may also constitute a violation of international humanitarian law, including the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Geneva Conventions, both of which prohibit the recruitment or use of children in armed conflict.

Russians establish new military base in Mariupol

The CCD said that Russia is deliberately using orphanage systems in the occupied territories as tools for ideological indoctrination, militarization, and grooming a new generation for service in the occupying state's military.

Ukraine earlier called on the OSCE to investigate the militarization of children in the temporarily occupied territories.

