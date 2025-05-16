$TOCKHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues Its Investigation Into The Merger - DNB, BRDG, LNSR, SSBK

NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating:

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB ) , relating to the proposed merger with Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, Dun & Bradstreet shareholders will receive $9.15 in cash for each share of common stock they own.

ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for June 12, 2025.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG ) , relating to the proposed merger with Apollo. Under the terms of the agreement, Bridge stockholders and Bridge OpCo unitholders will receive 0.07081 shares of Apollo stock for each share of Bridge Class A common stock and each Bridge OpCo Class A common unit, respectively.

ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for June 17, 2025.

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNSR ) , relating to the proposed merger with Alcon. Under the terms of the agreement, LENSAR shareholders will receive $14.00 per share, with an additional non-tradeable contingent value right offering up to $2.75 per share in cash conditioned on the achievement of certain milestones.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK ) , relating to the proposed merger with FB Financial Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Southern States' shareholders will receive 0.800 shares of FB Financial common stock for each share of Southern States stock.

