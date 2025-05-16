Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Travel Industry Sounds Alarm: Expedia And Leaders Confront U.S. Tourism Concerns


2025-05-16 05:15:54

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The two executives provide commentary on what the U.S. government must do now to protect one of its most vital economic engines, what to do about the drop in demand from Canadian travelers, and why economic softness may be good news for your summer vacation.

Top Story Angles:

  • The economic threat to U.S. travel : International arrivals are down, inflation is squeezing consumers, and global instability is reshaping demand patterns.
  • 2026 could be a turning point - or a missed chance : With major global sporting events on the horizon, leaders stress that now is the moment to invest in infrastructure, streamline travel policies, and improve the traveler experience.
  • Traveler frustration is peaking : At the summit, leaders are candid about the problems and focused on solutions.

WHERE:
Expedia Headquarters
Seattle, United States

SOURCE Expedia Group

