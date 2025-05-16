Talentuch Completes Comprehensive Salary Benchmarking Project For Malta-Based SEO Agency

Talentuch

Talentuch has successfully completed a two-month salary benchmarking project for a Malta-based SEO agency looking to optimize its HR & hiring strategy.

- Anna Didus, Account DirectorCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Talentuch , a leading international recruitment and HR consulting agency, has successfully completed a two-month salary benchmarking project for a Malta-based SEO agency looking to enhance its competitiveness in a saturated digital services market.The client, a mid-sized SEO-optimization agency in Malta, faced intense competition for talent and challenges in attracting, finding, and hiring the right talent. Since the company operates in a sphere dominated by large corporations with extensive hiring resources, it needed to find their own unique value proposition to stand out and bring the right people on board.The agency reached out to Talentuch with a request to conduct salary benchmarking research among its competitors in Malta. The project aim was to discover the salary range and benefits offered by competitors and as a result develop a data-driven recruitment strategy to attract and retain top-tier professionals.Talentuch gathered the requested market data for 121 roles in 2 months. The data included statistics like salary range and expectations, benefits, and employment conditions in Malta, primarily among Middle+ and Senior level positions.During the study, Talentuch identified and analyzed compensation data from 135 donor companies operating in Malta.To ensure the data is objective, accurate, and to double-check the received statistics, Talentuch provided at least 3 case samples for each Middle/Senior level role (e.g., content specialists, account managers) across multiple donor companies, and 1 case sample if the role was extremely narrow or specialized, such as Senior/Lead roles (e.g., SEO Leads, Department Heads).The insights gained as a result of the research allowed the client to:- Benchmark salaries, benefits, and employment conditions across the industry.- Identify unique differentiators to position itself as an attractive employer.- Build a targeted headhunting strategy for hard-to-fill roles.- Refine its hiring approach to better compete with larger organizations.In addition to conducting the research, Talentuch recommended that the client consider shifting from an office-only work format to a remote-friendly model, as the research proved there was strong demand for remote work among Maltese professionals in the sphere. As a result, the client adopted a hybrid work model as a compromise between in-office and fully remote employment. This strategic change led to a measurable improvement in employee satisfaction and loyalty.About TalentuchTalentuch is a recruitment process outsourcing agency specializing in international IT hiring. With deep expertise in hiring, local labor market specifics, and IT recruitment, Talentuch enables its clients to make informed, strategic talent decisions that support long-term business growth.

