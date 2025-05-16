Graveling Work Of 2Nd Phase Of Wakhan Road Begins
KBUL (Pajhwok): Graveling work of the second phase of the Wakhan Road in northeastern Badakhshan province has begun at a cost of 143 million afghanis.
In a press release, the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development said the 71 kilometers long and seven meters wide road was being graveled from Broghil to Bazhai Gonbad in Wakhan district.
The statement said no attention had been paid to the area before and its residents were deprived of all facilities, therefore the Islamic Emirate decided to build a road in the area.
“Fortunately, with efforts of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, the gravel work of the first phase of this road has reached the zero point in China and its construction is progressing rapidly.”
Upon completion of the road, travel facilities will be provided to the countrymen. After basic reconstruction of the road in future it will become a trade route between Afghanistan and China.
