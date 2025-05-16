Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Maharashtra Proposes Grand Memorial At Cellular Jail In Hounor Of Veer Savarkar

2025-05-16 01:00:25
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) In a bid to honour the legacy of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, Maharashtra's Minister of Cultural Affairs and Information Technology Ashish Shelar on Friday proposed the establishment of a grand national memorial at the historic Cellular Jail in Andaman.

The proposal was formally discussed on Friday during a meeting with Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Chief Secretary of the Andaman & Nicobar Administration.

Prior to this, Shelar had also submitted a detailed letter of request to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking Central government's support and approval for the project.

“The Cellular Jail, once a symbol of sacrifice must now become a symbol of national remembrance. This memorial will not only honour the unparalleled courage and contributions of Veer Savarkar and fellow revolutionaries, but also ignite a lasting spirit of patriotism in generations to come. He emphasised that the memorial will be a fitting tribute to Swatantryaveer Savarkar's enduring legacy and his indomitable fight for India's freedom,” said the minister.

The proposed memorial envisions a grand statue, sculptural panels, a digital museum and an interpretation centre to highlight the heroic efforts of Savarkar and other revolutionaries who contributed to the freedom struggle.

Minister Shelar expressed confidence in receiving wholehearted support from the Central Government and the local administration while emphasising Maharashtra's commitment to see the memorial brought to life.

The proposal is being conceptualised under the guidance of Vikas Kharge, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister and Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Cultural Affairs.

